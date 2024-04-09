South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley led her team to the perfect season, winning the national championship unbeaten (38-0). The Gamecocks beat Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes 87-75 in the final.

At the end of the game, the usually stoic Staley momentarily displayed her emotions and broke into tears while celebrating with her team.

The three-time national championship-winning coach explained the show of emotion during an appearance on "Good Morning America."

"Emotions took over. When you're competing for a national championship, any big goal, you pray and you're not supposed to worry and I did a lot of worrying and a lot of praying but when you've met that moment, my cup runneth over and there's not much I can do besides release it through crying and through thanking the Lord for yet giving us another blessing and I never not want to give him his due because he's given me uncommon favor," Dawn Staley said.

Dawn Staley gives Caitlin Clark a shoutout

Staley is one of the most popular figures in college basketball due to her interpersonal relationships with players from around the collegiate and pro levels.

After claiming a third national championship, this one in impeccable fashion (38-0), one would be forgiven for being occupied with her team's success.

After the South Carolina Gamecocks beat Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes in the championship game, Staley reserved a part of her postgame speech for the star.

"I want to personally thank Caitlin Clark for lifting up our sport. She carried a heavy load for our sport,” Dawn Staley said. “And it's just — it's not going to stop here on the collegiate tour, but when she is the number one pick in the WNBA draft, she's going to lift that league up as well," Staley added in postgame remarks. "Caitlin Clark if you’re out there: You are one of the GOATs of our game, and we appreciate you."

Clark registered 30 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists in her final college basketball game but could not stop the comeback from the South Carolina Gamecocks who pulled away in the second half of the game.

Expand Tweet

It was a busy weekend for Dawn Staley as she found herself mired in controversy after her comments about allowing transgender athletes to compete in female sports went viral.

Her willingness to comment on contentious social issues has made Staley one of the most talked about college basketball coaches and equally gained her both fans and detractors.

Poll : Is Dawn Staley the GOAT women's college basketball coach? Of course Not even close 0 votes View Discussion