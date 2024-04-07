South Carolina guard Raven Johnson was part of the Gamecocks team that was defeated by Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes during last year's Final Four matchup after going through the season unbeaten.

During her pre-game news conference, Johnson set the tone for the rematch in this year's national championship game, stating that beating the Hawkeyes will complete the revenge tour.

"There's no better feeling than hopefully beating the team that beat you last year," she said. "Beating them will complete the revenge tour."

How Caitlin Clark inspired Raven Johnson

During last year's Final Four game pitting Caitlin Clark and Iowa against South Carolina's Raven Johnson, the Hawkeyes pulled off a surprise win by becoming the first team to beat the Gamecocks all season.

During the game, a clip of Clark waving off the shooting threat of Johnson, who had the ball beyond the arc, went viral with the Hawkeye standout not even bothering to defend the Gamecocks guard.

During her pre-game news conference before the sides faced off in the national championship game, Raven Johnson recollected how humiliated she felt when that video went viral.

She further revealed that weeks after losing that game, she rewatched it repeatedly and cried in her room, refusing to leave.

“Caitlin's competitive, so I don't blame her for what she did. But it did hurt me,” Raven Johnson said. “I'm just glad I had the resources that I had, the coaches that I had, the teammates that I had to help me get over that hump. And I just feel like it helped me. It made me mentally strong. I feel like if I can handle that, I can handle anything in life."

When Raven Johnson finally left her room, it was straight into the gym to work on her shooting all summer as she vowed never to be caught lacking in that department again.

Johnson, who was not a natural shooting guard, has turned into one. She is averaging 8.2 points on 45.8% shooting from the floor this season, 5.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists.

During her pre-game news conference, South Carolina coach Dawn Staley highlighted Johnson's improved shooting as a sign of growth from that fateful night.

“That is what you need for your breakthrough. And if you don't have enough just power, strength, your breakthrough will never happen,” Staley said. “Raven is going to be a great player because she was able to break through that moment and catapult her into that next level now."

Johnson is shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc this season and Caitlin Clark is shooting 37.8% from 3-point range. No one will be dismissing the South Carolina Gamecocks shooting guard this year.

