Fans salute USC's Rayah Marshall for valiant efforts vs UConn in JuJu Watkins' absence: "Held it down for your teammates like no other" 

Rayah Marshall and the top-seeded USC Trojans' season is over after they lost 78-64 to the second-seeded UConn Huskies in the Elite Eight of the 2025 NCAA Tournament at Spokane Arena on Monday night. Fans praised Marshall for stepping up in JuJu Watkins' absence, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in the second round of March Madness.

Marshall led all USC scorers with 23 points in the loss to the Huskies. She shot 7-for-12 from the field and 9-for-10 from the free-throw line. She also grabbed a team-high 15 rebounds to record her fifth double-double of the season.

USC supporters took to X/Twitter to praise Marshall's valiant efforts against UConn in the Elite Eight:

"Rayah Marshall you played your heart out until the very end. You had a great season & you held it down for your teammates like no other. Rooting for youuuu," one fan wrote.

"Salute to Rayah!! This the best I’ve ever seen her play! Definitely would like to see her on the next level," another fan chimed in.

"Rayah Marshall had a helluva game. I’ve never seen her score so much," a fan said.

Here are some more reactions from fans on X:

"Rayah Marshall played her a** off and did wonders for her draft stock. I wish we had her another year. This program has grown so much with her as a leader man," one fan said.

"Ditto, Rayah deserved to go out with a great showing really hope that tonight helps her stock as she moves to the next level," another fan wrote.

"Rayah Marshall earned a WNBA roster spot with her performance in this tournament. Just a solid all round player and a real force defensively," one fan added.

USC's starters fail to support Rayah Marshall in loss to UConn

With JuJu Watkins sidelined because of a torn ACL in her right knee, USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb needed her other starters to pick up the slack on the offensive end to have a chance against Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies. Marshall did her job, but the others didn't as they struggled to find their shooting range against UConn's defense.

USC Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb reacts after a play against the UConn Huskies during the first half of their Elite 8 NCAA Tournament game at Spokane Arena. Photo: Imagn

Kiki Iriafen, who exploded for 36 points in the second-round win over Mississippi State, only scored 10 points on 3-for-15 shooting against the Huskies. Avery Howell and Kennedy Smith, who combined for 37 points in the Sweet 16, failed to score in double figures in the loss to UConn.

