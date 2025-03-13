Fans show love as Hailey Van Lith dives deep into personal life, for Instagram ft. Kobe sneakers, fitness regime and more

Instagram, the social media platform, collaborated with TCU guard Hailey Van Lith on Wednesday, sharing a post from the platform's Instagram account as Van Lith gears up for the NCAA tournament. The post was part of the #10Things series, in which the social media sits lets celebrities and influencers give insights into their life. The post on Wednesday gave fans a glimpse of Van Lith's life.

The guard showcased her March Madness mindset while paying tribute to Kobe Bryant. She also gave a subtle nod to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour tradition of exchanging friendship bracelets. Fans also got a glimpse into her fashoin choices, fitness regimen and were treated to a sneak peek of her special Kobe Bryant sneakers.

“What I love about March Madness is that anything can happen out there. If you’re a dog, you’ll survive,” Hailey Van Lith said.

Fans flooded the comments with support, with one writing:

“Let the MADNESS begin!”

“Those Sneakers,” another wrote.

“My glorious queen HVL,” an Instagram user wrote.

Images via Instagram/@Instagram

“Beast mode Hailey,” one fan commented.

“She workin!” one fan wrote.

“The Lith is the greatest,” a college hoops fan wrote.

Images via Instagram/@Instagram

Hailey Van Lith plays key role in leading TCU to first Big 12 Tournament title in two decades

Hailey Van Lith was instrumental in guiding TCU to its first Big 12 Tournament title in 20 years, clinching the championship with a win over Baylor. After the triumph, she summed up her feelings with a six-word message on Instagram.

"I'm blessed, cause this was purposeful," she wrote.

Van Lith stepped up when it counted, dropping 20 points, dishing three assists, grabbing three rebounds and sinking all 10 free throws in the final to claim the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player award.

This triumph marks an important moment for Van Lith after a challenging season at LSU under Kim Mulkey, where her national title hopes with Angel Reese were cut short by Caitlin Clark and Iowa at the Sweet Sixteen stage.

Seeking a fresh start, she transferred to TCU and delivered in a big way by leading the team to a conference title. Reese congratulated her on Twitter and said:

“So proud of you sis! @haileyvanlith.”

