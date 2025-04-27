Fans show support for Dawn Staley as South Carolina HC promotes her new book 'Uncommon Favor'

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley is set to release her new book, "Uncommon Favor," on May 20. On Saturday, in celebration of Indie Bookstore Day, Staley promoted her upcoming book on social media.

The three-time national champion coach uploaded a video on Instagram, encouraging her followers to visit and support their local independent bookstores.

"Today is Indie Bookstore Day! I am so grateful for independent booksellers and all of the work they do to get books to you all. If you’re looking to preorder a copy of UNCOMMON FAVOR, today’s a great day to do so at your independent bookstore," Staley wrote in the caption.

Dawn Staley's sphere of influence does not stop on the basketball court, rather it is wide and extends seamlessly into the fan base and community around it. Many fans reacted to her video in the comments. Here are some of them:

"Will it come out as an audiobook narrated by you? I would love that!" one fan asked.

"Are you doing a book tour? If so, come to #TheD Detroit!" another fan said.

"I will be getting this book. You are a wonderful coach Dawn and I love everything you have brought to the South Carolina," a fan said.

Here are some more reactions from fans:

"Thank you coach we love you and can’t wait to see what else your life journey brings. 🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍❤️❤️❤️," another user commented.

"I will definitely be picking up your book coach!" a comment read.

"I just told my son to pre-order your book for me for Mother's Day !! Can't wait to read it," one more added.

In the video, Staley expressed her gratitude for independent booksellers and also urged her fans to pre-order her book from these stores.

'Uncommon Favor' reveals Dawn Staley's journey through failure, success and life

Dawn Staley announced her new book, "Uncommon Favor," via Instagram in February. In the video, she shared insights into what readers can expect from her memoir.

"I finally wrote a BOOK. My life. My career. My failures. My successes. My title is representative of it all!" she captioned the post.

The book traces Staley's life from growing up in the projects of North Philadelphia to becoming a basketball player turned coach. It is bound to motivate by unfolding the various lessons learned, struggles, and successes that have been part of her journey.

Dawn Staley became the head coach at South Carolina in 2008 after eight seasons at Temple. She has established herself as one of the most decorated college coaches in the country, leading the Gamecocks to three national championships.

