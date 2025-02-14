Fans troll Dan Hurley for funny moment as Liam McNeeley carries UConn to win vs Creighton: "Just gave us a funny gif"

Freshman Liam McNeeley led Dan Hurley's UConn from an eight-point halftime deficit to a four-point win against Creighton on Tuesday. The Bluejays ensured a high-intensity matchup at CHI Health Center Omaha, offering fans canned beers and soda for just $1 before the game.

After the game ended, the battle between fans and Hurley continued as the coach waved local fans goodbye while reminding them of his two championships.

College hoops fans extended the scuffle by reacting to Hurley's stint in Omaha. They specifically pointed out a moment where Hurley is seen giving a little thumbs-up while standing on the sideline. It remains unknown whether the coach's gesture was towards his players or the referees.

Nevertheless, it has seemingly become a trending topic amongst college hoops enthusiasts:

"Dan Hurley just gave us a funny gif," a fan commented.

"Someone get me that Dan Hurley thumbs up meme,"another fan wrote.

"I need that Dan Hurley thumbs-up as a GIF.," another fan commented.

More fans reacted on X:

"Not really sure how to explain it but Dan Hurley looks like he has horrible breath," a fan wrote.

"The amount of times the camera pans to Dan Hurley is absolutely insane," another fan wrote.

Greg McDermott's team started on the right note, limiting the Huskies to 28 of 11 shooting and taking a 37-29 lead at halftime. However, McNeeley scored 23 points in the latter stretch on 7 of 10 shooting (including 6 of 6 free throws), leading the visitors to a 70-66 win.

Dan Hurley adds fuel to his feud against Creighton fans in the post-game interview

The UConn coach backed up his waving gesture towards Creighton fans after defeating the Bluejays in the post-game interview.

"I'm not gonna lie to you, it was very gratifying," he said. "I waved at some people but I just wished there were more of them still left. There has been a lot more left when I've lost. Good job stopping me."

The UConn Huskies and Creighton Bluejays have finished their season series with a 1-1 record. On Jan. 17, Greg McDermott's roster defeated Hurley's crew 68-63 at the Gampel Pavilion.

