"Fantastic addition": College hoops fans welcome former Utah Jazz assistant coach Evan Bradds on Duke squad

By Nonyelum Ossai
Modified May 02, 2025 00:45 GMT
NBA: DEC 16 Jazz at LA Clippers - Source: Getty
NBA: DEC 16 Jazz at LA Clippers - Source: Getty

Duke men's basketball appointed Evan Bradds as the program's new assistant coach, and the news got approval from college hoop fans. Bradds was hired on Thursday by the Blue Devils' Jon Scheyer.

Following the appointment, the Blue Devils broke the news on Instagram with a series of photos about the program's latest addition.

"Welcome new assistant coach Evan Bradds‼️😈", the post was captioned.
Fans reacted to the news, with most expressing their excitement about Bradds' appointment in the comments.

"Fantastic addition! Great job!" a fan wrote.
"Good pickup," another fan wrote.
"Welcome to Duke!!" a fan commented.
College hoop fans react to Evan Bradds' appointment on IG.

Here are other approving comments from more fans.

"Welcome Coach !! 😈," a fan wrote.
"Welcome to the Brotherhood 😎," another fan wrote.
"Welcome 😈," a fan commented.
"great hire 😈," another fan commented.
College hoop fans react to Evan Bradds' appointment on IG.

Bradd had served as an assistant at Utah since joining the program in 2022. He became the Jazz's Summer League team head coach in 2023. Before that, he spent four years with the Boston Celtics in the NBA, where he started as an assistant coach and video coordinator for the Maine Red Claws.

He was later promoted to the Celtics' player enhancement staff under head coaches Brad Stevens and Ime Udoka.

Evan Bradds reacts to appointment as Duke's assistant coach

Former Belmont basketball star Evan Bradds was appointed an assistant coach at Blue Devils men's basketball following an eight-year coaching stint with the Utah Jazz and Boston Celtics staffs.

The announcement was made on Thursday, and Bradds expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to uphold the standards of the program under head coach Jon Scheyer.

"I am honored to be joining the Duke basketball program and want to express my immense gratitude to Coach Scheyer for this opportunity. I am looking forward to working alongside Coach Scheyer and the Duke team to help continue the long-standing tradition that is Duke Basketball," Bradd said.

Bradds was a two-time Player of the Year at Belmont. He was also a two-time All-Ohio Valley Conference selection, with 1,921 career points to his name. Meanwhile, Scheyer praised Bradds for his skills in player development, which include player relationships. He also expressed confidence in Bradd's experience, vision, and forward-thinking approach.

Bradds is expected to replace some members of the coaching staff, including Chris Carrawell, Emanuel Dildy, Justin Robinson, and Mike Schrage.

