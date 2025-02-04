Father Deion Sanders reacts with 1-word to playfully shun off Shelomi Sanders’ pout selfie

Deion Sanders, the legendary football coach and Hall of Famer, dropped a one-word response when reacting to his daughter Shelomi Sanders’ playful selfie. Shelomi shared a fun and lighthearted photo on Instagram on Monday pouting her lips, sporting her Alabama gear, headphones and gold chain.

The photo caught the attention of her father, coach Prime, who reacted to the post in the comment section.

“No,” Deion Sanders commented.

Deion Sanders reacts to playfully shun off Shelomi Sanders’ pout selfie on Instagram - Image source: Instagram/shelomisanders

His succinct response, paired with a touch of humor, drew plenty of reactions from fans who found the exchange both relatable and entertaining. Known for his protective nature and strong bond with his children, Deion’s playful comment reflected a typical dad's reaction to a daughter's expressive social media post.

Shelomi Sanders, a rising star in the basketball world, shares glimpses of her life as a student-athlete. With her family’s sports legacy, she is carving her path in the game while maintaining close ties with her famous father, who is the coach of the Colorado Buffaloes football team.

Shelomi Sanders signs NIL deal with Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty

Shelomi Sanders, the daughter of football legend Deion Sanders and a player for the Alabama A&M Bulldogs, recently signed a landmark Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) deal with Rihanna’s renowned Savage X Fenty brand, becoming both a brand ambassador and a partial stakeholder in the $3.2 billion-Forbes-valued company.

Savage X Fenty, co-founded by Rihanna in collaboration with LVMH and Jay-Z’s Marcy Venture Partners, has built its reputation on inclusivity and empowerment. With nearly 500,000 Instagram followers, Shelomi’s dynamic social media presence and inspiring personal journey make her an ideal ambassador. Her story includes managing life as a collegiate athlete while living with Type 1 diabetes, a narrative of resilience that aligns perfectly with Savage X Fenty’s values.

Shelomi’s journey to this milestone wasn’t without challenges. Her decision to transfer from the Colorado Buffaloes to Alabama A&M initially faced criticism, even from her father, who questioned the move when she entered the transfer portal without a clear destination.

However, her return to an HBCU under Alabama A&M coach Dawn Thornton has proven transformative. The supportive environment has allowed her to grow both as an athlete and an entrepreneur, proving the power of betting on oneself.

Her partnership with Savage X Fenty is more than a personal achievement; it’s a bold statement about the limitless opportunities of the NIL era. Shelomi Sanders is demonstrating that her influence and impact can extend beyond the court, setting a precedent for future athletes to follow.

