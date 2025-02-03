Coach Prime’s daughter Shelomi Sanders delivers verdict on Luka Doncic’s eye catching trade from Dallas to LA

The sports world was left stunned hearing the news of Anthony Davis and Luka Doncic's trade that took place on February 1, 2025. The Dallas Mavericks traded the 25-year-old star to the LA Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis. Doncic, Markieff Morris, and Maxi Kleber are all headed to join Lebron James at the Lakers along with the 2029 first-round pick.

This trade fairly took social media by storm, with a plethora of players, fans, and analysts reacting to the news. One fan was Deion Sanders' daughter Shelomi Sanders, who took to Instagram to share her reaction to the trade and said:

"Luka to the Lakers is cwazyyyy."

Shelomi wasn't the only one who had a surprised reaction to the news; Stephen A. Smith shared that it was one of the most shocking trades in NBA history when speaking on "First Take":

"I'm shocked, like the entire basketball world," he said. "It's not something that you would have ever anticipated, primarily from the Dallas Mavericks. Luka Doncic is a global superstar, you know what he can bring to the table.

"When you look on the Anthony Davis side, this is a big time player, he's an All-Star, one of the elite defensive players in the game of basketball. There's a whole bunch of questions, a whole bunch of intrigue, and it's a shocker. Maybe the biggest shocker of a trade that many of us have seen in NBA history."

When Deion Sanders wrote a heartfelt message for Shelomi Sanders on her special day

Coach Prime is popular for being honest while discussing which one of his kids is his favorite, a list that Shelomi Sanders tops various times. On her birthday, Deion took the time to pen down a heartwarming message for his daughter:

“Happy Happy Happy Happy Happy Blessed Blessed Blessed Blessed Blessed Birthday to my FAVORITE CHILD @shelomisanders ‘BOSSY’! I’m so Proud of u babygirl & I pray for u consistently.

"Continue to walk with your head up and smile thru life knowing that God has u covered and Daddy got u as well. Soar Baby Soar. I got u a similar gift like the 1 u got me so Happy Blessed Peaceful Birthday. DABOO DABOO DABOO!” wrote Sanders.

Coach Prime and his ex-wife Pilar Sanders co-parent Shelomi, the youngest of his children. Shelomi is currently playing college basketball at Alabama A&M.

