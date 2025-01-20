"You ain't no joke": Deion Sanders lights up daughter Shelomi's college locker room with special shoutout to Alabama A&M star

Deion Sanders finished his second season with the Colorado Buffaloes recording a 9-4 campaign. They also participated in the Bowl games for the first time since 2020 and went up against the BYU Cougars in the Alamo Bowl. Unfortunately, Coach Prime and the Buffs could not end their Big 12 campaign with a bowl-game victory.

After the end of their 2024 campaign, Deion Sanders decided to surprise his daughter Shelomi, who plays for Alabama A&M. She had played for the Colorado Buffaloes for one season before transferring to the Bulldogs.

During their recent 54-47 home victory against rivals Alabama State, Deion surprised Shelomi Sanders by attending the game. He later met the rest of the team in the locker room and congratulated them on their victory.

Coach Prime gave a special shoutout to Alisha Wilson who had five points, four rebounds and one assist.

"You ain't no joke," Coach Prime said while pointing to Alisha Wilson. "You a dawg. I'm in love with you!"

Coach Prime also took to Instagram to share a few moments of his surprise visit to Shelomi's game. The post included snippets of a few wholesome moments between the father-daughter duo. Sanders accompanied it with a heart-warming message for Shelomi.

"Surprised my Babygirl @shelomisanders yesterday at Alabama A&M. It was epic and they won. The HBCU atmosphere was all that. Dr. Bryant Thank u helping me make yesterday happen for my baby! Love all y'all that showed me love. God bless."

Deion Sanders was initially not happy with Shelomi's decision to transfer from Colorado

Shelomi entered the portal as a redshirt junior after spending the 2023-24 season with the Buffs. When she initially decided to join Alabama A&M, Deion Sanders was not thrilled with the idea and publicly spoke against it on the "DNVR Buffs" podcast.

"It was stupid," Coach Prime said last year in April. "You don't enter the portal. You get a team before you enter the portal... You know, that's what I would advise a child. And I know, well, it's illegal. C'mon man, everybody knows somebody that knows somebody that knows somebody."

However, in September while speaking with NBC Sports, Shelomi said that she and Coach Prime put their past behind them and finally see eye to eye when it comes to her collegiate career.

"You know, he's my dad and he's also a coach," Shelomi said. "So I think that's why he kind of just had a reaction like that. But we handled and discussed things behind close door so it's all good now."

While Shelomi continues her collegiate journey, her brothers Shedeur and Shilo played their final season under Deion Sanders in Boulder. They are now preparing for the upcoming 2025 NFL draft in April.

