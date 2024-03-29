"Feel like Brock Lesnar today": Alabama guard Rylan Griffen makes hilarious Undertaker WrestleMania reference after sending No. 1 UNC packing 

"The streak... is over." That was the iconic call from commentator Michael Cole when Brock Lesnar broke the Undertaker's 21-year-long undefeated streak at WrestleMania.

With No. 4 Alabama forcing an 89-87 upset over No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels on Thursday in the Sweet 16 round, Crimson Tide's Rylen Griffen immediately recalled that moment, comparing the magnitude of the result as it settled in:

"It just felt like when Undertaker lost to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania, lost the streak. We finally broke the streak, I feel like Brock Lesnar today. We finally broke the streak."

On his end, Griffen was a key contributor with 19 points, one of four starters to eclipse the 18-point mark. The guard also tied his career-high with five critical 3-pointers.

Coming in off what Charles Barkley described as the "worst basketball I've ever seen" against Grand Canyon University, Alabama had momentum on its side when they went up against North Carolina.

The 89-87 victory over North Carolina signals the end of a 20-year draught from the Elite Eight round for the Crimson Tide. They will now face the No. 6 Clemson Tigers, who themselves came off an upset victory over No. 2 Arizona Wildcats.

Team effort causes dream upset for Alabama

It was a team effort through and through for the Crimson Tide, with four starters totaling double digits on the night. The team's leading scorer before the game, Mark Sears, chipped in with 18 points while Aaron Estrada added 19 of his own.

The game, however, was the Grant Nelson show. A dagger 3-pointer gave Nelson his 17th point of the second half, and 22nd overall. On the other end, he was just as crucial, blocking the game-tying layup from RJ Davis for his 5th block of the night.

In the ensuing chaos, the Tar Heels could not get a shot off before the shot-clock buzzer and Nelson went to the free-throw line on the ensuing Alabama possession. Draining both, he gave his team an 89-85 lead.

A last-second bucket from Armando Bacot gave some hope to UNC but Nelson missed the next two free throws to let time expire. He finished the game with 24 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks in a complete all-around effort.

Is there another WWE parallel in store for Alabama?

The Alabama Crimson Tide have never made it to the Final Four. Their lone other appearance in the Elite Eight came nearly 20 years ago when they lost to the UConn Huskies.

If they do make it to the best result in program history, then Rylan Griffen might have another parallel he can draw from. The Finals of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament for 2024 coincide with WWE's Showcase of the Immortals, WrestleMania in its 40th iteration.

WrestleMania 39 main event - Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes

Their Undisputed WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns will defend his title, which he's held for over 1,300 days against Cody Rhodes, the same man he beat in the main event of last year's annual extravaganza.

With Rhodes looking to break the ultimate streak, can Alabama finish their own story on a high note?