“Felt like the whole stadium was shaking”: College hoops fans stunned as Caleb Love’s 54ft 3-point buzzer beater inspires Arizona’s win vs Iowa State

Caleb Love put up a 54-foot hail mary in the last 2.2 seconds of regulation to force overtime against the Iowa State on Monday. The guard, who had only made just one 3-pointer before the game tying shot, sank two more triples in overtime, helping Arizona Wildcats win 86-75 against the Cyclones.

Love earned a reputation for hitting big-time shots during his first three years with North Carolina Tar Heels. He posted 22 points in the contest on 8 of 22 shooting (4 of 13 from the 3-point line) alongside two assists and two steals.

The program posted a POV image of the spot from where the guard made the game-tying shot and a clip of the moment.

Fans reacted to Caleb Love's shot in the comment section:

"I was outside and it felt like the whole stadium was shaking.," a fan wrote.

"Too far..." ..... for whom sir?? 🐻⬇️❤️💙," another fan commented.

"Unreal!!! Truly miracle shot, just like in those critical moments against Dook!" another fan wrote.

More fans joined in to praise the guard:

"54ft and a dream!! Such an amazing game and a great way to end the night. BEAR DOWN BABY!!🐻⬇️🔴🔵," a fan commented.

"Still can’t believe it. One of the best games I’ve seen. 🐻⬇️," another fan wrote.

"Caleb Love will forever be a wildcat legend after that shot.. 🐻⬇️💯," another fan commented.

Fans react to Love's shot against Iowa State

Caleb Love on leading Arizona to the win

Caleb Love said the shot made for the best moment of his ball career. His heroics also boosted Arizona's spirits as the team went on a 15-4 run in overtime. Iowa came from behind with less than four minutes left to control the momentum of the game before the 54 foot game-tying shot.

"Best moment of my life," he said. "Obviously, it wasn’t going our way throughout the game, but you’ve got to trust your work, to stay confident."

Moreover, Wildcats coach Tommy Lloyd shared that the team regularly practiced half-court shots.

"We actually practice half-courters in practice for fun and he’s decent at it, but I’m probably a little better," he said. "He let it go, it was on line. All you can do is get it on line and don’t leave it short. When it went in, it was pretty amazing."

Arizona (14-6, 8-1 Big 12) will now face rivals Arizona State on the road on Friday before facing BYU on Tuesday. They play the Iowa State again on Mar. 1.

