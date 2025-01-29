Miami Hurricanes fans have reacted to a social media post by the twin sisters Haley and Hanna Cavinder hinting that they might return to the team for a sixth year. On Sunday, the twins posted a video on their TikTok page with the caption "Yall are 6th year seniors. And???"

In the video, the Hurricanes stars put on the same tracksuit and did the trending voice-over "Fine by me."

The post sparked a flurry of reactions, with many fans expressing their shock and surprise at the unexpected update, leaving everyone eager to know what's next.

Referring to the comedy starring Ryan Reynolds, who was a seventh-year senior, one fan said: "Female Van Wilder."

Another fan commented: "Amazing game! Great teamwork and spirit."

A fan replied: "Might as well make it 7."

Reactions to Cavinder twins post (Image via TikTok/cavindertwins)

One fan commented: "Def going for 7 years lmaooooo."

Another fan posted: "There will soon be 8 year seniors."

A fan said: "8th year at this rate….."

Reactions to the twins' post (Image via TikTok/cavindertwins)

Cavinder twins help Miami snap losing skid

The video was posted the day after Miami (12-8, 2-7 Atlantic Coast Conference) snapped a seven-game losing skid with a 70-63 win over the SMU Mustangs on Sunday. Haley Cavinder, a guard, had 32 points, two assists and two rebounds while her twin sister totaled two points, eight assists and eight rebounds.

Syndication: Phoenix - Source: Imagn

This season, Haley has averaged 18.3 points, 7.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game with a 45.6% shooting percentage, while Hanna is averaging 7.0 ppg (46.7% shooting), 3.0 rpg and 4.5 apg.

Syndication: The Herald-Times - Source: Imagn

