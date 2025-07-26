  • home icon
"Ferg might faint," "Immediate jail": College hoops fans react to ex-Miami star Haley Cavinder trying on wedding dresses before her big day

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Jul 26, 2025 11:50 GMT
Former Miami star Haley Cavinder
Former Miami star Haley Cavinder

Former Miami Hurricanes star Haley Cavinder retired from basketball at the end of last season and has been focusing on her business interests with her twin sister, Hanna. In April, Haley got engaged to her long-term boyfriend, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson.

On Friday, Haley posted snippets on Instagram of trying on wedding dresses in Fort Lauderdale with her twin in tow. Haley captioned the post:

"miss fergy 2 be @galialahav #weddingdress #wedding."
Fans had mixed reactions to Haley Cavinder's wedding dress reveal.

"OH MY LORDY LORD. Ferg might faint. Cool it," one wrote.
"You look perfect," another posted.
"Wow is that Haley's wedding gown? Beautiful," one commented.
"Immediate jail for this dress lol. I'm sure day of dress will be a stunner," another wrote.
"BEAUTIFUL," one commented.
"Hi ladies! You look terrific!," another posted.
Fan&#039;s comments on IG
Fan's comments on IG
Fan&#039;s comments on IG
Fan's comments on IG

When Haley Cavinder revealed issues with dating Jake Ferguson

Hanna and Haley Cavinder have been pioneers in the NIL-rich college sports environment ever since they played for the Fresno State Bulldogs. They entered the transfer portal and joined the Miami Hurricanes before unexpectedly retiring for one season and reversing that decision.

During their college basketball careers, the twins have continued to generate interest and have courted controversy while dividing opinion among fans.

In a 2024 segment of the Cavinder Twins podcast, Haley revealed how badly trolling from fans on the internet due to her relationship with Jake Ferguson had affected her.

“I’m a confident girl, but when people are saying stuff about you — if you have a boyfriend and someone is talking about you online with your boyfriend, like, coming at your features — I’m like, 'This is new, and obviously Jake is a great guy, but you don’t want to be called ugly on the internet 24/7, and your boyfriend sees it," Haley Cavinder said.
"That’s not going to make anyone feel cool.' So, I had a mental breakdown, but that was a while ago. Honestly, I’m very confident and comfortable sharing my relationship because Jake was very loud about it."

Haley received a lot of support from fans after her revelation about the trolling. She has since put the incident behind her as the couple continued dating and eventually got engaged this year.

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.

As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.

Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.

UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.

In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football.

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

