“Ferg might faint,” “Immediate jail”: College hoops fans react to ex-Miami star Haley Cavinder trying on wedding dresses before her big day

Former Miami Hurricanes star Haley Cavinder retired from basketball at the end of last season and has been focusing on her business interests with her twin sister, Hanna. In April, Haley got engaged to her long-term boyfriend, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson.On Friday, Haley posted snippets on Instagram of trying on wedding dresses in Fort Lauderdale with her twin in tow. Haley captioned the post:&quot;miss fergy 2 be @galialahav #weddingdress #wedding.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans had mixed reactions to Haley Cavinder's wedding dress reveal.&quot;OH MY LORDY LORD. Ferg might faint. Cool it,&quot; one wrote.&quot;You look perfect,&quot; another posted.&quot;Wow is that Haley's wedding gown? Beautiful,&quot; one commented.&quot;Immediate jail for this dress lol. I'm sure day of dress will be a stunner,&quot; another wrote.&quot;BEAUTIFUL,&quot; one commented.&quot;Hi ladies! You look terrific!,&quot; another posted.Fan's comments on IGFan's comments on IGWhen Haley Cavinder revealed issues with dating Jake FergusonHanna and Haley Cavinder have been pioneers in the NIL-rich college sports environment ever since they played for the Fresno State Bulldogs. They entered the transfer portal and joined the Miami Hurricanes before unexpectedly retiring for one season and reversing that decision.During their college basketball careers, the twins have continued to generate interest and have courted controversy while dividing opinion among fans.In a 2024 segment of the Cavinder Twins podcast, Haley revealed how badly trolling from fans on the internet due to her relationship with Jake Ferguson had affected her.“I’m a confident girl, but when people are saying stuff about you — if you have a boyfriend and someone is talking about you online with your boyfriend, like, coming at your features — I’m like, 'This is new, and obviously Jake is a great guy, but you don’t want to be called ugly on the internet 24/7, and your boyfriend sees it,&quot; Haley Cavinder said.&quot;That’s not going to make anyone feel cool.' So, I had a mental breakdown, but that was a while ago. Honestly, I’m very confident and comfortable sharing my relationship because Jake was very loud about it.&quot;Haley received a lot of support from fans after her revelation about the trolling. She has since put the incident behind her as the couple continued dating and eventually got engaged this year.