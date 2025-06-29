FIBA Americup Team USA vs Chile box score: Stats, game summary and more ft. Hannah Hidalgo

Team USA opened its 2025 FIBA Women's Americup campaign with a bang, routing Chile 108-47 in a Group B clash at the Centro de Deportes Colectivos in Santiago, Chile.
Notre Dame superstar Hannah Hidalgo was one of the five American players in double-figures with 14 points, three rebounds, four assists and three steals in 19 minutes of action. The 5-foot-6 guard shot 5-of-13 from the field, including 1-of-2 from the 3-point line, and 3-of-4 from the free-throw stripe.
Hidalgo made 10 of her 14 points in the second half as Team USA pulled away for good, scoring 62 points while allowing the Chileans to score 24.
USA vs Chile box score
USA
Chile
USA vs Chile Game Summary
Team USA struggled to find its rhythm in the first nine minutes, allowing Chile to tie the game at 14. But when the American team, made up of women's college basketball superstars, got their game going, the hosts knew they were in for a long night.
Team USA scored 18 unanswered points from the closing minutes of the first period to the 5:23 mark of the second for a 32-14 advantage. The second-quarter storm left the Chileans behind 46-23 at the half.
Both teams had their best quarter in the third, combining for 55 points, but Team USA scored 33 points to increase the lead to 79-45 approaching the payoff period.
Instead of coasting along, the Americans didn't let up on their defense, almost holding the hosts scoreless in the fourth quarter. Constanza Cardenas knocked down Chile's only basket with a layup, three minutes past the final canto.
Team USA, meanwhile, dropped 29 points to coast to its first win of the tournament.
Oklahoma center Raegan Beers topped the US basketball squad with 22 points off the bench. She shot 9-of-12 and tallied seven rebounds, three steals and one block.
South Carolina power forward Joyce Edwards finished with 19 points and six rebounds while Vanderbilt's Mikayla Blakes and UCLA transfer commit Gianna Kneepkens came up with 15 and 12 points, respectively.
Valentina Ojeda was the lone Chilean scoring in double-figures with 11 points while Damaris Alarcon added seven.
Team USA dominated on the transition, scoring 33 fast-break points compared to Chile’s 10. The Stars and Stripes dominated the inside points (66-16) and limited the hosts to eight two-point field goals.
The Americans will take to the field on Sunday against Colombia, while Chile takes on Mexico.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here