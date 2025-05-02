"Hannah Hidalgo is the Tasmanian Devil": Chiney Ogwumike describes Notre Dame star's hyper-aggressive playing style

Chiney Ogwumike admired and praised Notre Dame Fighting Irish’s Hannah Hidalgo's performance. With season two of the Full Court Press set to be released on Saturday, ESPN Originals shared a snippet from the documentary on Friday with quotes from Hidalgo and Ogwumike on Instagram.

Hidalgo averaged 23.8 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game while shooting 46.3% last season. On the defensive end, Hidalgo averaged 3.7 steals per game.

“Hannah is the Tasmanian Devil and ferocious on defense. Lightning quick and in your face,” Ogwumike said.

“When I step on the court, it’s like this ‘Fiery Hannah,’" Hidalgo said, via ESPN Originals IG post.

Speaking in March, Lindsay Rovegno, Vice President of Production for ESPN Originals, acknowledged the growth in women’s basketball.

“The growing momentum behind women’s basketball is driven by its stars,” Rovegno said “And 'Full Court Press' features three unforgettable, larger-than-life personalities.”

Rovegno also expressed her admiration for Hidalgo, Flau'jae Johnson and Kiki Iriafen, highlighting their importance in the evolution of basketball. She also praised their drive and resilience.

At 5-foot-6, Hidalgo’s explosive speed has led her to score 1,551 points and 279 steals in her two seasons with Notre Dame. She has also averaged 45.4 FG% and 81.3% from the free throw line. Hidalgo has been an important member of the Notre Dame setup and contributed 310 assists and 375 rebounds in her collegiate basketball career.

Hannah Hidalgo builds anticipation ahead of ESPN Originals Full Court Press

Hannah Hidalgo expressed her anticipation on social media for the return of the ESPN Originals Full Court Press. In an Instagram post on Thursday, Hidalgo posted a photo of herself with the Full Court Press watermark and her initials.

“Different kind of game this weekend … Full Court Press premieres Saturday at 1pm on ESPN & ESPN+,” Hidalgo wrote.

Hidalgo is set to feature in the second season of the "Full Court Press" documentary, set to be released on Saturday. The All-American guard’s experience will be featured alongside LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson and USC standout Kiki Iriafen in exclusive interviews and behind-the-scenes access.

Nikki Spetseris, in collaboration with Omaha Productions and Words + Pictures, partnering with ESPN, will direct the four-part documentary. Episodes one and two have been slated to be released on Saturday, while episodes three and four will be released on May 11.

