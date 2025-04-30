Flau'jae Johnson drops playful response to fans bringing up childhood pictures

Flau'jae Johnson has never been shy about the limelight, be it on the court or on the stage. However, it briefly changed when fans dug up Johnson's baby pictures and posted it on X with affectionate captions. One fan, @TheFlauk4Family, compiled multiple snaps from the guard's childhood, captioning it as:

"Nobody was touching flaujae drip back then ☺️."

As the post got more than 800k impressions, Johnson used it to reply to all of her fans who were indulging and poking fun at her through her baby pictures.

"I swear im gonna block yall," she replied.

Nevertheless, Flau'jae Johnson also replied to plenty of fan reactions in the comment section:

"I'm tryna see who you thought you was in this batman😭😭😭😭😭," a fan wrote.

"Can’t even see the Batman chain thoooo," Johnson replied.

"Frien they saying you dressed up like Kim 😭 it was meant to be from the beginning," another fan wrote.

"Nasty," she replied.

Flau'jae Johnson made a name in the basketball world only after stepping into college. However, she was making waves as a 14-year-old in the entertainment space.

One of her peak moments came when she appeared in Season 13 of America's Got Talent and earned the golden buzzer for performing an original song.

Flau'jae Johnson is returning to LSU

Flau'jae Johnson was one of the few players eligible for the WNBA draft this offseason and one of the handful who could be a top pick. However, the LSU guard did not declare for the big league and remained out of the transfer portal. She will now return to the Tigers for her senior year.

"Yes, I'm coming back to LSU," she said while speaking to Front Office Sports.

Johnson also shared her aspirations for the upcoming season and her dream of making it to the big league:

"This is my last year, I definitely want to win. But it's also like I wanna make sure that I'm being developed to be the player that I want to be in the WNBA ... I want to be as prepared as possible."

Flau'jae Johnson is coming off her first year as the Tigers' offensive leader. She utilized the opportunity to generate her best statistical stretch yet. Johnson averaged 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 steals on 46.8% shooting.

