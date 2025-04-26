$1.5 million NIL-valued Flau'jae Johnson recalls growing up with no money in her family

LSU star Flau'jae Johnson is making headlines in the offseason after opening up about her upbringing in a recent interview. Johnson told Business Insider on Friday that she did not grow up with money and wants to help others facing similar challenges.

"I never really saw money in my family," Johnson said. "Coming from where I come from, you just really don't want to take it for granted, and you want to help people."

It's something the $1.5 million NIL-worth star (per On3) thinks about as she takes business classes and talks to her mentors. Her early experience has made her intentional about handling her finances wisely.

"Every time I talk to somebody now, I'm like, 'How do you sustain wealth?'" Johnson said. “That way, you don't even have to use the money that you're making, because you're making so much money from passive income."

Johnson has NIL deals with brands like Puma, Powerade and Amazon.

Flau'jae Johnson was a first-team All-Southeastern Conference and third-team All-America selection last season.

Flau’jae Johnson speaks to Richard Jefferson about NIL, loyalty and growth as a college athlete

Flau’jae Johnson expressed her thoughts on returning to LSU and the NIL opportunities that college athletes are presented with on Friday's episode of the "Best of Both Worlds" podcast with former NBA champion Richard Jefferson.

"I wish kids now could stay in one place and develop and still feel like they could be successful," Jefferson said.

One example of NIL’s impact was Great Osobor’s transfer from Utah State to Washington. After the transfer, his NIL valuation soared to $2 million, highlighting the lucrative nature of his move. On Johnson’s side, she chose to remain with the LSU Tigers by committing to the program for her senior year..

"Like, I love it but I hate it at the same time,” Johnson said. “Because it’s like there’s no development, you know what I’m saying?"

Johnson secured the national title in her sophomore year (2023). Last season, she averaged 18.6 points and 5.6 rebounds while shooting 46.8% in 34 games.

