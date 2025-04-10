"He's just letting 'em know that daddy's home": Richard Jefferson mocks Mavericks after Luka Doncic erupts in Dallas return

For the first time since the biggest trade of 2025, Luka Doncic made his comeback to Dallas. In an emotionally charged game, Doncic went off for 45 points to lead the LA Lakers to a 112-97 victory over the hometown Mavericks.
The passion displayed by Doncic on the court was reciprocated by ESPN analyst Richard Jefferson, who got a little dig at the Mavs organization as he provided commentary for the Slovenian guard's brilliance:
"He's just letting 'em know that daddy's home," Jefferson said during the ESPN broadcast.
Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.
In more ways than one, it was a sweet homecoming for Doncic, who blossomed into a perennial All-NBA selection during his Mavs stint from 2018 to 2025. The night began with Doncic greeting familiar faces on the Mavs roster and staff, then watching a heartfelt video tribute as tears welled up in his eyes.
Once the game began, the 26-year-old star went to business right away. It took Doncic less than 24 minutes to score a scintillating 31 points and, to the credit of the Mavericks fanbase, the live crowd at American Airlines Center showered him with adulation just about every time he touched the ball.
Doncic went on to finish with 45 points, eight rebounds, six assists, and four steals as the Lakers defeated the Mavericks by 15. As huge a night as it was for the comebacking Doncic, it was a crucial win for the Lakers as well, given that they're trying to secure the third seed in the Western Conference.
Luka Doncic on Dallas return: "I love this city, but it's time to move on"
To Doncic's credit, he reciprocated the kindness showered by his former home while also remaining committed to his former team.
This much was evident in his post-game interview with ESPN's Lisa Salters, who asked him to comment on how he felt in his Dallas return:
"All these fans, I really appreciate it, man," Doncic said. "I love these fans, I love this city, but it's time to move on." [Timestamp - 13:11]
Indeed, the Lakers and the Mavericks are going their separate ways in the standings, as Doncic's current squad is headed for the playoffs while his old team will have to fight their way out of the play-in.
Los Angeles Lakers Fan? Check out the latest Lakers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.