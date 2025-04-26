IN PICS: Flau'Jae Johnson dons Nuggets jersey while sharing BTS scenes from her electric concert experience 

LSU Tigers star Flau’Jae Johnson provided fans a peek into her concert experience while wearing a Nuggets jersey. On Saturday, Johnson shared a series of Instagram photos from her Denver concert. Johnson highlighted her camera pose, stage performance, and team photos while wearing a Dikembe Mutombo personalized Nuggets jersey.

Johnson previously performed in Denver, Colorado, on Apr. 19 on her Dlow Curry Tour and appeared to build anticipation ahead of her next performance in Jacksonville, Florida.

“DENVER WAS LITT !! 🗻🔥🔥🔥 TONIGHT IS THE NIGHT !! JACKSONVILLE I HOPE YALL READY TO TURN UP TONIGHT ❤️❤️,” Johnson wrote.

Johnson showed her admiration for Mutombo as she wore a No. 55 Nuggets jersey with his name on the back. Mutombo was drafted fourth overall by the Denver Nuggets in 1991 and played for Denver until 1996.

On Apr. 13, Johnson announced on Instagram that she would be joining BossMan Dlow on the Dlow Curry Tour. She had previously performed in Boston (Apr. 13), Toronto (Apr. 15) and Denver (Apr. 19) prior to her Jacksonville appearance on Saturday.

Flau’Jae Johnson searches for wardrobe stylist ahead of Florida performance

Flau’Jae Johnson went on the hunt for a wardrobe stylist in her latest Instagram story post. On Friday, Johnson asked for an interested wardrobe stylist to reach out to her team as she tagged mom, Kia Brooks, for coordination.

Following her recent performances on Tour with BossMan Dlow across cities like Boston and Toronto, Johnson prepared for another performance in Jacksonville, Florida.

Flau’jae Johnson searches for wardrobe stylist ahead of Florida performance - Image source: Instagram/flaujae

Johnson is set to go on stage on Saturday night in Florida for the last stop of the Dlow Curry Tour. Johnson has collaborated with artists like Skooly, NLE Choppa, 2Rare and Lil Wayne. Johnson is signed under Jay-Z’s Roc Nation label and has been balancing a career in music and a career in sports.

Flau’Jae Johnson had an impressive 2024-25 season, leading LSU to the Elite Eight. She averaged 16.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.0 steals in the postseason.

Johnson shot 46.8%, including 38.3% from beyond the arc and 81.0% from the free throw line. During LSU’s narrow loss to UCLA in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament, Johnson put up 28 points from 58.8 FG%, while contributing four rebounds, four assists and two steals.

