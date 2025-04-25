Flau’jae Johnson’s mom Kia Brooks reacts as ex-LSU star Aneesah Morrow gets appreciation from Sun

As expected by college basketball fans all year, Aneesah Morrow was picked early in the first round in the 2025 WNBA draft. The rebounding guard was selected seventh by the Connecticut Sun, making her the only player drafted out of LSU this season.

Now, less than two weeks after her big league entry, the franchise honored Morrow's NCAA accolades through an Instagram post on Thursday. The Sun's post revolved around Morrow's unparalleled ability to pull back rebounds, highlighting the consistency of her double-doubles.

Morrow led Kim Mulkey's team in scoring while leading the entire NCAA circuit in rebounds last season, resulting in the second-most double-doubles in college basketball history.

"We’ve got ourselves a double-double MACHINE 💪 #BringTheHeat | #CTSun," the post read.

As fans reacted to Aneesah Morrow's appreciation post, Flau'jae Johnson's mother, Kia Brooks, also joined in. She took things a step ahead by reposting it on her story and adding clapping emojis:

Kia Brooks' reaction as Connecticut Sun dedicates a post for Morrow | via @kiajbrooks/ig

Flau'jae Johnson's mother is nothing short of a team member when it comes to hyping up or supporting the LSU Tigers players. She was one of the biggest believers in Morrow's WNBA acumen throughout last season and constantly acknowledged the impact of the guard's family on her success.

Aneesah Morrow was LSU's most consistent player last season

Aneesah Morrow averaged 18.7 points and 13.5 rebounds in the 2024-25 campaign while making 49.0% of her shots. Even though Flau'jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams had significance on the team's success as well, no one came closer to Morrow when it came to consistency.

The rebounding guard garnered 30 double-doubles last year. She either scored or crashed the board in double digits throughout the season. Even defending champion South Carolina's coach, Dawn Staley, said her game plan could not shake Morrow off her game earlier this year.

"I told our team there isn’t anybody that we’ve played this year that’s going to play like she plays, no one," Staley said (at 7:00). "I don’t think there’s going to be another person that plays like her ... although we didn’t come up with the rebound, we knocked it out ... but she had her way with us."

It won't be long before Aneesah Morrow starts imposing her will near the board in the big league and breaking WNBA records. The 2025 season begins May 16, but fans will get a chance to witness Morrow in action on May 5, when Connecticut faces Seattle in a preseason game.

