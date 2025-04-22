Lil Wayne reveals how his son introduced him to Travis Hunter

Travis Hunter is considered one of the finest prospects in this year's NFL draft. Ahead of the grand event, the Colorado star invited rapper Lil Wayne on his YouTube show.

In an episode released on Monday, Lil Wayne recalled how his eldest son, Dwayne Michael Carter III, first introduced him to Hunter.

“My oldest son played soccer, and so when he called me when he got his first jersey, you know he made the team and all that, he was excited," Lil Wayne said (4:20). "He's like, 'Dad, I made the team check.' And he sent me a picture with it, and it was his jersey, and his number was 12, and I was like, 'Why you number 12?' He was like, 'That's my favorite player number.' So, I knew he wasn't talking about soccer because I know who his favorite player was, and that's not his number.

Lil Wayne initially thought his son was referring to the NBA's Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant, who also wears No. 12. However, Dwanye cleared up the confusion.

"This boy said, 'Travis Hunter." Lil Wayne said. "' I said, 'What?' He said, 'Yeah, Travis Hunter, that's my favorite player.' I said ‘What does he play, Girls?’... I'm like 'What he play?' I'm like 'What Travis?'. He was like 'He [Hunter] plays everything,' I was like 'What do you mean he plays everything? He's like, 'He plays football, but he plays everything,' and I was like, let me check him out, that was the beginning."

Hunter shares a close bond with Lil Wayne, having signed for the rapper's sports agency Young Money APAA Sports in December, for his on-field representation in the NFL.

Hunter also gave a shoutout to Lil Wayne during his Heisman speech. Now, it remains to be seen what kind of deal the two-way player can get in the big league.

Colorado superstar Travis Hunter projected as a top-5 pick in 2025 NFL draft

Colorado Buffales star Travis Hunter - Source: Getty

According to reports, Travis Hunter is projected as a top-five pick in this year's NFL draft. The two-way phenom has garnered interest from several teams, including the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants and New England Patriots.

Many believe that Hunter might not be able to continue being successful while playing in two positions in the big league due to the competitiveness, but the CU star is adamant that he wants to be part of an NFL team's offense and defense. Hunter also threatened that he would quit playing football if a team did not allow him to play on both sides of the ball.

Hunter enters the NFL draft on the back of a stellar final year at Colorado. On offense, he recorded 1,258 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns on 96 catches, while also rushing for a TD. On defense, the cornerback posted 35 tackles, four interceptions and 11 passes defended.

Along with winning the Heisman Trophy in 2024, Hunter was also named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year.

On Saturday, at CU's spring football game, Colorado retired Hunter's No.12 jersey as part of the festivities. He was honored at Folsom Field along with Shedeur Sanders, who had his No. 2 CU jersey retired.

Hunter began his collegiate career at Jackson State in 2022 and transferred to Colorado in 2023, where he played for two more seasons.

While Hunter is considered one of the best prospects in this year's draft, there has been a lot of talk on where he might land in the NFL. He will be hoping to hear his name being called out early in the draft, so that he can potentially get himself a more lucrative deal in the process.

