FIBA Americup Team USA vs Puerto Rico box score: Stats, game summary and more ft. Olivia Miles

Kara Lawson's Team USA racked up its third win in a row, this time overcoming Puerto Rico in a 22-point win to solidify their top spot in Group B of the competition.

Notre Dame transfer Olivia Miles led the team with eight assists, while also grabbing seven rebounds and nine points in 21 minutes, narrowly missing out on Team USA's first triple-double of the tournament.

Team USA vs Puerto Rico box score

Match stats

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 15 19 8 20 20 15 25 20

Team USA box score

Gianna Kneepkens 14 3 0 19' G Hannah Hidalgo 10 3 3 18' G Grace Van Slooten 9 7 1 21' F Joyce Edwards 9 4 2 20' F-C Madison Booker 9 2 5 20' F Olivia Miles 9 7 8 21' G Raegan Beers 8 2 1 12' C Flau'jae Johnson 5 4 1 9' G Hannah Stuelke 4 3 2 15' F Mikayla Blakes 3 2 4 26' G Audi Crooks 0 0 0 0' C Kennedy Smith 0 0 0 14' G

Puerto Rico box score

Trinity San Antonio 12 3 3 15' G Arella Guirantes 10 4 4 23' G Angelica Velez 10 4 2 9' G India Pagan 9 5 2 18' C Denise Solis 8 1 0 15' F Mya Hollingshed 8 4 0 23' F Pamela Rosado 5 1 0 19' G Ahlana Smith 0 0 1 8' G Brianna Jones 0 6 0 22' G-F Jacqueline Benitez 0 0 0 12' G Sofia Roma 0 2 0 12' F Tayra Melendez 0 0 1 13' F

Team USA vs Puerto Rico game summary

Puerto Rico's leading scorer, Trinity San Antonio, opened the scoring, while Vanderbilt standout responded with two points of her own, to get Team USA underway.

Hannah Hidalgo, Hannah Stuelke, Gianna Kneepkens, as well as Flau'jae Johnson, got on the board as Team USA led 20-15 at the end of the first quarter.

However, Puerto Rico did not budge despite the early deficit as they rallied to tie the game at 31 apiece, with 3:59 left in the second quarter. Quick buckets from Grace VanSlooten quickly responded, re-establishing Team USA's lead, which they never lost throughout the rest of the game.

Team USA put its foot down in the third quarter. The Kara Lawson-led squad went on a 17-3 run, overwhelming their opponents, as Iowa's Hannah Stuelke and Texas's Madison Booker combined for 10 points.

Puerto Rico showed their determination in the fourth quarter once again, as they cut the lead to 13 with 3:32 left; however, the third quarter deficit was too large to overcome, as Gianna Kneepkens put an end to their efforts with back-to-back 3-pointers.

Texas veteran guard Madison Booker gave Puerto Rico their props in her post-game interview.

“It was a good game, a good hard fought game,” Booker said. “Like coach said, it was a test for us, they’re a great team. I think we need to look back on this as a growing moment but also be happy, we got the dub against a great team.”

Team USA will look to finish off the group stage with an undefeated record as they line up to face familiar faces in Gabriela Jacquez, Mariana Valenzuela, Karla Martinez, Claudia Ramos, Hazel Ramirez and Katia Gallegos.

