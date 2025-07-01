FIBA Americup Team USA vs Puerto Rico box score: Stats, game summary and more ft. Olivia Miles

  • home icon
By Pranay Parab
Published Jul 01, 2025 14:23 GMT
Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser - Source: Imagn
FIBA Americup Team USA vs Puerto Rico box score ft. Olivia Miles (IMAGN)

Kara Lawson's Team USA racked up its third win in a row, this time overcoming Puerto Rico in a 22-point win to solidify their top spot in Group B of the competition.

Notre Dame transfer Olivia Miles led the team with eight assists, while also grabbing seven rebounds and nine points in 21 minutes, narrowly missing out on Team USA's first triple-double of the tournament.

Team USA vs Puerto Rico box score

Match stats

Q1Q2Q3Q4
15
19
8
20
20
15
25
20
Team USA box score

Gianna Kneepkens143019'G
Hannah Hidalgo103318'G
Grace Van Slooten97121'F
Joyce Edwards94220'F-C
Madison Booker92520'F
Olivia Miles97821'G
Raegan Beers82112'C
Flau'jae Johnson5419'G
Hannah Stuelke43215'F
Mikayla Blakes32426'G
Audi Crooks0000'C
Kennedy Smith00014'G
Puerto Rico box score

Trinity San Antonio123315'G
Arella Guirantes104423'G
Angelica Velez10429'G
India Pagan95218'C
Denise Solis81015'F
Mya Hollingshed84023'F
Pamela Rosado51019'G
Ahlana Smith0018'G
Brianna Jones06022'G-F
Jacqueline Benitez00012'G
Sofia Roma02012'F
Tayra Melendez00113'F
Team USA vs Puerto Rico game summary

Puerto Rico's leading scorer, Trinity San Antonio, opened the scoring, while Vanderbilt standout responded with two points of her own, to get Team USA underway.

Hannah Hidalgo, Hannah Stuelke, Gianna Kneepkens, as well as Flau'jae Johnson, got on the board as Team USA led 20-15 at the end of the first quarter.

However, Puerto Rico did not budge despite the early deficit as they rallied to tie the game at 31 apiece, with 3:59 left in the second quarter. Quick buckets from Grace VanSlooten quickly responded, re-establishing Team USA's lead, which they never lost throughout the rest of the game.

Team USA put its foot down in the third quarter. The Kara Lawson-led squad went on a 17-3 run, overwhelming their opponents, as Iowa's Hannah Stuelke and Texas's Madison Booker combined for 10 points.

Puerto Rico showed their determination in the fourth quarter once again, as they cut the lead to 13 with 3:32 left; however, the third quarter deficit was too large to overcome, as Gianna Kneepkens put an end to their efforts with back-to-back 3-pointers.

Texas veteran guard Madison Booker gave Puerto Rico their props in her post-game interview.

“It was a good game, a good hard fought game,” Booker said. “Like coach said, it was a test for us, they’re a great team. I think we need to look back on this as a growing moment but also be happy, we got the dub against a great team.”

Team USA will look to finish off the group stage with an undefeated record as they line up to face familiar faces in Gabriela Jacquez, Mariana Valenzuela, Karla Martinez, Claudia Ramos, Hazel Ramirez and Katia Gallegos.

Edited by Krutik Jain
