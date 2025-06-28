$1.5 million NIL-valued Flau'jae Johnson expresses gratitude as she poses in Team USA jersey for Women’s AmeriCup 

Flau'jae Johnson recently expressed her gratitude after being named a member of Team USA, which will compete in the 2025 FIBA Women's AmeriCup. The LSU Tigers star shared photos and videos of her experiences with Team USA on Instagram on Friday, including snaps of herself wearing the No. 4 jersey.

Ad

Johnson said she was thankful for the opportunity to represent the United States in an international basketball competition. She is currently in Chile for the AmeriCup, which will run from June 27 through July 6.

"I Still Thank God That I Made It This Far. The Places This Ball Has Taken Me," Johnson wrote.

Ad

Trending

One of the photos showed Johnson, who has an NIL valuation of $1.5 million per On3, having a huge smile on her face as she looked at the basketball. Johnson also shared a picture of herself with the American flag draped over her shoulders.

She also shared videos of Team USA's practice sessions in her Instagram post. One clip showed the LSU guard knocking down a fadeaway jumper. The other video showed her recording a block on the defensive end.

Ad

Johnson and Team USA will start their tournament play in Group B. They will open their campaign against host country Chile on June 28 before locking horns with Colombia on June 29, Puerto Rico on June 30 and Mexico on July 2.

Who are Flau'jae Johnson's USA teammates in AmeriCup?

The FIBA Women's AmeriCup is an important competition for Team USA as this tournament will serve as a qualifying event for next year's FIBA Women's World Cup. Coach Kara Lawson was tasked with leading 12 women's college players for Team USA in this event.

Ad

Flau'Jae Johnson in action against San Diego State in the first round of the 2025 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament in Baton Rouge. Photo: Imagn

Half of Lawson's team are entering their final season in college, including Johnson, Olivia Miles, Gianna Kneepkens, Raegan Beers, Grace VanSlooten and Hannah Stuelke.

Ad

Johnson and Miles considered declaring for the WNBA draft before opting to return for the 2025-26 NCAA season. Johnson will continue playing for LSU next season while Miles will suit up for her new team, TCU.

Read More: LSU star Flau'jae Johnson drops 5-word message for Brian Kelly & Co.'s doubters

Three incoming juniors are also part of the team: Madison Booker, Hannah Hidalgo and Audi Crooks. Meanwhile, incoming sophomores Joyce Edwards, Mikayla Blakes and Kennedy Smith complete Lawson's lineup for the international tournament.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joel Reyes Joel Reyes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of the Philippines.



Joel has 10 years of work experience in sports writing, beginning his career at TopBet News (2014-2017) before joining Sportradar as an Integrity Analyst for its Integrity Services team (November 2017 to December 2020). He became a Content Writer at Sports World News (June 2021 to 2022) before joining Sports Brief as a Sports Editor in February 2023.



Duke is Joel's favorite college basketball team, a proven winner in the NCAA that always attracts the best talent. His favorite moment was Duke beating Wisconsin in the 2015 final.



When not working or watching sports, Joel likes to watch movies and TV series, as well as travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here