Duke HC Kara Lawson makes her feelings known following new USA basketball gig: "Eagerly anticipating the journey together"

USA Basketball announced on Tuesday that the Duke Blue Devils coach, Kara Lawson, will be at the helm of the United States national team this summer at the 2025 FIBA Women's AmeriCup in Santiago, Chile held from June 28 to July 6.

Oklahoma coach Jennie Baranczyk and Old Dominion's Delisha Milton-Jones will serve as Lawson's deputies in the biennial event.

Kara Lawson released a statement through USA Basketball regarding her appointment, sharing her excitement.

“The opportunity to work with some of the top players in the country, and the opportunity to coach alongside some of the top coaches in the country is something I’m very excited about,” Lawson said. “I always look forward to serving USA Basketball in any capacity that I am asked.”

Lawson is relishing the opportunity to represent the United States again on the international stage and win another gold medal for her country.

“It’s a gift that has given me so much over the years as a player, as a committee member and as a coach. I’ve always tried to compete and give my best in the different roles I’ve been given. That won’t change this summer," Lawson added.

"The goal is to put together a competitive team, one that represents all the standards we hold dear to us. The number one standard being excellence. I’m eagerly anticipating the journey together as we chase another gold medal for the United States.”

Lawson previously helped the United States win the gold medal in the 3x3 event in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She also served as an assistant coach for Team USA during their gold-medal winning campaign in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

How Kara Lawson fared for Team USA in the 2008 Beijing Olympics

Kara Lawson also won an Olympic gold medal as a player, representing Team USA during the 2008 Beijing Summer Games. She averaged 7.0 points, 3.0 assists, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.0 steals through eight games.

Kara Lawson (7) in action for Team USA vs the Czech Republic during the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Photo: Getty

Lawson delivered in the gold medal match against Australia, scoring a team-high 15 points in the United States' 92-65 victory. She displayed perfection in the final, going 5-for-5 from the field and 4-of-4 from the free-throw line.

