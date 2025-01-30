"Fire Dan Hurley": Fans pounce on UConn HC as Huskies face early struggles vs DePaul

Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies narrowly avoided another upset loss on Wednesday as they recorded a 72-61 victory over the DePaul Blue Demons at XL Center. The Huskies battled back from a 14-point deficit in the first half to nab the come-from-behind win and improve their record to 15-6.

The Huskies entered the contest in a spot of bother, having lost three of their previous five games. The struggles continued for Hurley's men when they started the game against the Blue Demons, with DePaul opening the contest with a 13-4 blast. They stretched their lead to 26-12 with 7:24 remaining in the first half, causing outrage among Huskies fans, who vented their frustrations on X.

"Fire Dan Hurley," one fan demanded.

"My goodness. Should UConn fire Dan Hurley????" one fan asked.

"It's about time to unrank UConn. Dan Hurley, please shut up. Thanks," one fan wrote.

"The Dan Hurley downfall is here," one fan posted.

"Dan Hurley is all bark no bite a*s overrated bum LMAOOOO sorry a*s n***a," one fan shared.

"Come on DePaul we got this. Also Dan Hurley is being a little b***h again," one fan chimed in.

The Huskies managed to cut the Blue Demons' lead to single digits at the end of the first half, with UConn outscoring DePaul 15-9 in the final five minutes of the opening period. The Huskies carried that momentum into the second half to pull off the all-important win.

Solo Ball delivers for Dan Hurley in UConn's win over DePaul

UConn's comeback win wouldn't be possible without the heroics of Solo Ball. He ignited the Huskies' rally in the second half, scoring 14 of his 16 points during that period.

Ball helped swing the momentum in the Huskies' favor, scoring seven straight points, including a four-point play, that turned a 48-50 deficit into a 55-50 lead for UConn.

UConn Huskies guard Solo Ball (1), forward Liam McNeeley (30) and forward Jaylin Stewart (3) react after a play against the DePaul Blue Demons in the second half at XL Center. Photo: Imagn

Three other players scored in double figures for the No. 25 UConn Huskies, who improved to 7-3 in Big East play. Tarris Reed Jr. and Aidan Mahaney provided some much-needed offense off the bench, combining for 26 points.

Reed stuffed the stat sheet against DePaul, recording 16 points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks. Mahaney added 10 points on 3-for-9 shooting. Jaylin Stewart scored 15 points and grabbed four boards before exiting the game with an injury.

