“His ability to play above the rim is absolutely freakish”: When $20 million worth Dan Hurley heaped praise for Milwaukee Bucks high-flyer

By Richard Pereira
Modified Jan 29, 2025 01:41 GMT
Dan Hurley has coached many talented players throughout his time as UConn men's basketball coach. A lot of his players have reached the NBA, including Milwaukee Bucks guard Andre Jackson, who might be the most athletic player Hurley has had.

UConn uploaded a Virtual Coaches Show starring Hurley and women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma to YouTube in July 2020. Hurley, who has a net worth of $20 million per Celebrity Net Worth, discussed Jackson's impressive skillset upon recruiting him. (Start at 59:38)

"This may be the best pure athlete that's ever taken the floor here on the men's side in terms of speed, quickness and his ability to play above the rim, it is absolutely freakish," Dan Hurley said of Jackson.
"And his ability as a defender and as a playmaker and a passer, just a creator, you know, almost in a mold of a Scottie Pippen type of guy. You know, he's got a chance to be one of the best freshmen in the country."
Jackson spent three years of his collegiate career at UConn, appearing in 85 games while making 65 starts. He averaged six points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and a steal per game on 42.8% shooting from the field and 29.3% from beyond the arc.

Dan Hurley picks Andre Jackson to beat fellow UConn alum in NBA Slam Dunk Contest

Two of Dan Hurley's former UConn stars will go up against each other in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend. Jackson will compete against fellow Husky alum and San Antonio Spurs rookie Stephon Castle.

Hurley was asked on Friday who he'd take between his two former stars.

"I've got to go with Andre," Hurley said per The Darien Times. "It's hard to pick between the two champions. Steph is really athletic and strong. I don't know if I ever looked at Steph and said, 'high-flying dunk contest guy,' although he's been all over the rims this year. He's been hanging all over the rims in the NBA."

Jackson, who was selected by the Orlando Magic in the second round of the 2023 NBA Draft, was traded to the Bucks shortly thereafter. He has become a starter for the Bucks this season and is averaging 3.7 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per contest.

Meanwhile, Castle was the Spurs' No. 4 overall pick in the 2024 year's draft after winning the national title with Hurley. He's averaging 11.7 points and 3.6 assists in his rookie campaign.

Edited by Brad Taningco
