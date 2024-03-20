“Fire everyone” - College hoops world fumes over Sunday Selection committee as Virginia suffers devastating 67-42 loss against Colorado State 

In a move that shocked many, the Virginia Cavaliers somehow made it to the NCAA Tournament First Four clash against Colorado State. Many ridiculed this choice by the selection committee since nine of the Cavs' 11 losses came by double digits.

In the tipoff on Tuesday, Virginia lost 67-42 against the Rams, scoring just 14 points in the first half. From the 9:20 minute mark in the first half until 3:20 into the second half, the Cavaliers scored zero points.

Angry fans took to social media and slammed the committee for robbing deserving teams like Indiana State and Oklahoma. Here are the reactions:

Everything that went wrong with Virginia's bid to the March Madness

On Sunday, the selection committee revealed that Oklahoma (20-12), Seton Hall (20-12), Indiana State (28-6) and Pittsburgh (22-11) were the first four teams left out. Virginia Cavaliers' placement as a potential No. 10 seed shocked many, as they felt that deserving teams had been snubbed.

Virginia did not save itself against these claims as it bombed the game. Apart from scoring 14 points in the first half, they added another 28 points in the second half and failed to catch up to the Rams. Reece Beekman scored the most for the Cavs with 15 points while the others were in single digits.

It is interesting to note that Virginia held the third position in the Atlantic Coast Conference while Colorado State was seventh in the Mountain West Conference. All of Virginia's losses came at huge margins, sending it spiraling down the NET rankings. Additionally, it held a 2-7 record against Quad 1 opponents.

ESPN analyst Seth Greenberg later commented on the Cavaliers' loss:

"It was embarrassing for the ACC ... This is a horrendous reflection. Whoever talks about the ACC, 'We should get more bids. People don't perceive our league in a certain way like they would other high major conferences.' This reflects on every single other team in the conference."

"When you get into the NCAA Tournament, you're playing for the name in front of your jersey," Greenberg added. "You're also playing for your league. You're representing your league. The more successful you are in the tournament, the more it naturally changes the perception of your league."

