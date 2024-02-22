LSU Tigers forward Tyrell Ward's last-second shot lifted his team over John Calipari-coached Kentucky, with a score of 75-74. The victory caused outrage among Kentucky fans, many of whom demanded Calipari's immediate dismissal.

In the aftermath, even women's basketball star Angel Reese rushed onto the court, while Calipari and the Wildcats could only watch the LSU Tigers' celebration on Wednesday night. Kentucky suffered a heart-breaking loss by just one point as Ward made his winning shot in the dying seconds of the game.

Kentucky fans took to the internet to demand the dismissal of Wildcats HC, John Calipari, and started using the hashtag "Fire John Calipari."

One fan tweeted:

“Fire John Calipari. IM DONE. Over this goofy f**k,” one fan tweeted.

Here are some of the other reactions:

HC gave a brief post-game response as 'Fire John Calipari' goes trending on social media

After the Wildcats' loss to the Tigers, coach Calipari talked to the media. Calipari answered only two questions from reporters before excusing himself to board the bus.

He said that the team had fought hard to give themselves a chance to win, but losing the 50/50 balls cost them the game.

"It's all we talk about, 50/50 balls," Calipari said.

Kentucky had a 15-point lead in the second half but ended up losing the game.

“Matter of fact, we may have been up 15. You can’t win — don’t tell me about your offense,” he added. “If you’re not going to come up with 50/50 balls, you can’t win but I’m going to say this.”

Meanwhile, John Calipari also gave credit to LSU for playing a great game.

