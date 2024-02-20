Rick Pitino vs John Calipari: who is the better men's college basketball coach? Notable records, achievements and more 

Among the top coaches in college basketball, perhaps the foremost battle is between Rick Pitino vs John Calipari. Both coached the Kentucky Wildcats, both had Final Fours vacated by the NCAA, and both are fiery competitors. Calipari and Pitino battled within a single state when Pitino coached at Louisville. Even years later, the battle still continues.

It's worth noting that both coaches deny any real animosity between them. Calipari obtained the UMass job in part on Pitino's recommendation. Even when they faced each other at Kentucky and Louisville, the coaches at least put on a show of vague friendliness. That said, there's an abiding belief that there's no love lost between either. Who's better? Rick or Cal? Let's see how they measure up.

Rick Pitino vs John Calipari

A veteran of six Final Four appearances, Calipari reached that summit four times in his first six Kentucky seasons... but not since.

John Calipari

Calipari has an on-court college record of 850-260. His teams have been placed on probation twice, and the NCAA official has his win court at 808 wins due to vacated games. Similarly, Calipari has taken all three schools he coached-- UMass, Memphis, and Kentucky-- to Final Fours. The NCAA has vacated the UMass and Memphis runs.

Calipari has coached in six Final Fours and has reached three NCAA championship games, with his only national title coming in 2012. Calipari is a three-time Naismith College Coach of the Year and a three-time NABC Coach of the Year. He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2015.

In the late 1990s, Calipari had a brief NBA stint with the New Jersey Nets, where he went 72-112. Despite reaching the playoffs once, the team failed to win a playoff game. Calipari has expressed regret for not drafting Kobe Bryant during his time with the Nets.

Rick Pitino

Now in his seventh college head coaching job, Rick Pitino has been upset about his 2023-24 season at St. John's.

Pitino has coached for seven college teams and bears a current collegiate on-court record of 848-305. The NCAA has vacated 123 wins from Pitino's time at Louisville, meaning that the organization lists him with 725 career wins. Pitino reached the Final Fours with Providence, Kentucky, and Louisville.

Pitino has coached in seven Final Fours and has reached three NCAA title games. Pitino won championships in 1996 with Kentucky and in 2013 with Louisville, although the latter has been vacated by the NCAA. Pitino won an NABC Coach of the Year award after taking Providence to the Final Four in 1987. Pitino was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2013.

In two runs in the NBA, Pitino finished with a career record of 192-220. He won a single playoff series with the New York Knicks in 1989, shortly before leaving to take the Kentucky job. Pitino was unable to reach the playoffs with the Boston Celtics in the late 1990s, ultimately resigning and later resurfacing at Louisville.

Current Struggles for Pitino, Calipari

Both coaches have had difficult 2023-24 seasons. Kentucky has been uneven under Calipari, losing three straight home games in Rupp Arena for the first time since the facility opened in 1976. Meanwhile, Pitino has recently criticized St. John's facilities and players, saying the season has been the most unhappy he has had in college basketball.

Which coach will end up with more career victories? Will either Calipari or Pitino return to the Final Four? Let us hear what you think in the comment section below.