"Firmly hope that there are 4 meetings between St. John's and UConn this season”: Analyst predicts hype around Dan Hurley and Rick Pitino’s rivalry

College basketball analyst Jon Rothstein believes the rivalry between UConn and St. John’s could headline the sport this season, with Dan Hurley and Rick Pitino at the center of the buzz. Speaking on Monday’s episode of “Inside College Basketball,” Rothstein said both regular-season games, one in Connecticut and the other at Madison Square Garden, could be the most anticipated fixtures in the country.

“You’ve got two coaches in Hurley and Pitino who have both won national titles," Rothstein said (Timestamp 4:04-5:49). "You’ve got real hostility. And you’ve got two teams entering the season with Final Four-level expectations.”

Rothstein added that the rivalry could stretch beyond the usual two clashes, even suggesting a dream scenario involving four meetings.

I firmly hope that there are four meetings between St. John's and UConn this season — one in Connecticut, one in the regular season at Madison Square Garden, and then another in Madison Square Garden at the Big East tournament in the title game, and then we have a fourth meeting in Indianapolis at the Final Four," he said.

“Wouldn't it be something if there is a fourth game at 8:47 p.m. on Final Four Saturday between UConn and St. John’s. Can you imagine that?.”

Rothstein highlighted UConn’s roster as one of the reasons for their high ceiling this season, singling out Solo Ball and Alex Karaban as All-Big East talents. He also spoke highly of Michigan transfer Terrace Reed, calling him “a 149-and-2 guy”.

He raved about freshman guard Brian Mullins, comparing him to a blend of early Grayson Allen and Bob Sura.

“I saw him last week in practice. His instincts at point guard are just unbelievable,” Rothstein said.

Rothstein noted that with the kind of personnel on both ends and two fiery Hall of Fame coaches, the stage is set for a blockbuster season of UConn versus St. John’s clashes.

"Dan Hurley and Rick Pitino do not like one another" – NCAA analyst Jeff Goodman

NCAA analyst Jeff Goodman stirred the pot in am episode of “The Field of 68: After Dark” in May, declaring that “Rick Pitino and Dan Hurley do not like one another.”

Goodman pointed to the growing tension between the two head coaches, especially after St. John’s won both Big East matchups last season. He believes the rivalry is heating up fast.

"Rick Pitino and Dan Hurley do not like one another," Goodman said.

“That’s what’s gonna make this so good,” he added, citing the fan hostility, team proximity, and national relevance.

With both programs entering the season as top-five contenders, the Pitino-Hurley feud could fuel one of college basketball’s fiercest showdowns.

