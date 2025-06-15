"First game was a fluke": Former UNC guard Ian Jackson picks Shai-Gilgeous Alexander's OKC over Indiana as NBA title favorites

Ian Jackson is one season into his college basketball career and already looks like a rising star. As a freshman at North Carolina, he started 12 of the 36 games he played while averaging 11.9 ppg and 2.7 rpg. However, after one season, he transferred and committed to St. John's.

Despite his busy offseason, Jackson has found time to watch the NBA playoffs. On his podcast, "The Captain Jack Show," on Friday, he talked about who he favors to win the NBA Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Indiana Pacers.

"Yo, who's in the finals? Whatever team is winning is the team I'm jacking," Jackson said. "Shai is (getting) 30; my Thunder is gonna win the finals. The first game was a fluke. We didn't play in a little minute.

"Pacers had a later series. They played more games. They had a little more fight. We here now, bro. Blow out Game 2. Not really a blow out but good one."

The NBA Finals are tied 2-2 after the Thunder defeated the Pacers 111-104 on Friday. The series has been back and forth with neither team taking advantage of home court. The series will continue with Game 5 on Monday in Oklahoma City.

Ian Jackson is not going against the grain by favoring the Thunder. They are favored to win the NBA championship by most fans and media members. Additionally, sportsbooks have them as a huge favorite to come away with the championship. On FanDuel, Oklahoma City is a -560 favorite, whereas Indiana is a +420 underdog despite the series being tied.

Ian Jackson explains why he left UNC for St. John's

Ian Jackson's first college season ended in the first round of March Madness when UNC lost 71-64 to Ole Miss. He then entered the portal and committed to St. John's, which suffered an upset loss to Arkansas in the second round.

In an episode of "The Captain Jack Show" earlier this month, Jackson spoke about his decision to leave the Tar Heels.

"I feel like at Carolina, it just wasn't for me," Jackson said. "It was some things I couldn't show or do on the floor that I feel like I could've done."

Jackson will see if he can continue to grow on a new team and with a new coach next season.

