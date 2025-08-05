  • home icon
  "First round pick next year", "Not a surprise at all": Duke fans excited as "lowest ranked" 2025 recruit Sebastian Wilkins impresses in practice

"First round pick next year”, “Not a surprise at all”: Duke fans excited as “lowest ranked” 2025 recruit Sebastian Wilkins impresses in practice

By Pranav Khatri
Published Aug 05, 2025 14:54 GMT
Sebastian Wilkins became the latest addition to Jon Scheyer's Duke Blue Devils after he was signed to the program on May 23. The four-star recruit from Brewster Academy seemed to impress everyone during a training session uploaded by Greenlight Media on Instagram on Monday.

The 6-foot-8 power forward converted shots from corners, escaping defenders and slamming down an alley-oop from Cayden Boozer in Duke's practice session.

"Sebastian Wilkins might've been Duke's lowest-ranked 2025 recruit, but he has been a major STANDOUT in practice this summer! 🔥📈," the post was captioned.
The hoops fans were hyped with Wilkins' performances and shared their reactions in the comments section of the post.

Duke fans excited as “lowest ranked” 2025 recruit Sebastian Wilkins impresses in practice
"First round pick next year," a fan gave his prediction for Wilkins' NBA draft.
"Not a surprise at all iykyk," commented a fan.
A fan added, "Hell yeah, I hope we agree that the more depth the better, hopefully this allows coach to play deeper rotations deeper into another tournament run."
"Want him to work on his shooting.l & Rebounding, But him and Big Boozer on the court TROUBLE," another fan gave their opinion.
A fan added, "Looking great on offense but we know the key to get on the floor at Duke is your defense."
One fan commented, "bruuhh if duke dont win this year it aint ever happening man.. yall been sleeping on wilkins plus they got khamenia and the boozer kids also.. what else could they possibly need to win.. i only see arizona as competition but other than that aint no way duke dont win this szn man."
This fan compared Sebastian Wilkins with Kon Kneuppel, "Reminds me of what we were hearing about Kon.....excited for him to be major players on this year's team."

A look at Jon Scheyer's Duke heading into the new season ft. Sebastian Wilkins

The Duke Blue Devils rank first on On3's Industry Comparison Commit rankings. Their first signing was a five-star small forward from Harvard-Westlake, Nikolas Khamenia.

Scheyer also signed two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer's sons, Cameron and Cayden Boozer, who joined the program after leading Columbus High School to a fourth consecutive title.

The team also signed an Italian hooper, Dame Sarr, who joined from FC Barcelona, before making Sebastian Wilkins their latest signing from the 2025 Class.

Duke acquired Iffy Ufochukwu from the Rice Owls in the transfer portal.

Pranav Khatri

Pranav Khatri

Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.

Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.

When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business.

