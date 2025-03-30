Flau'jae Johnson drops 3-word reaction as teammate Mikaylah Williams celebrates Sweet 16 win vs NC State

On an injury-marred off night for Flau'jae Johnson, Mikaylah Williams' performance helped carry LSU to the Elite Eight with an 80-73 win over NC State on Friday. Johnson had just three points before going down in the fourth quarter, while Williams had 19 points, eight rebounds and six assists.

After the game, the sophomore guard celebrated the Sweet 16 victory on Instagram. She posted several pictures from the contest at Spokane Arena in Spokane, Washington, and wrote in the caption:

"Mama told me to represent the 3 letters on the front, but play for the 8 on the back💃🏝️."

Flau'jae Johnson responded in the comment section with a three-word reaction.

"1 of none," she wrote.

Flau'jae commented on Instagram

One of the pictures in the post shows her and Johnson hugging. In another, Mikaylah Williams is celebrating by pulling on her jersey with both hands, emphasizing the team's name, "LSU," on the front, while Johnson gestures with her hands as if trying to take a picture.

The last image captures a close-up view of Williams' jersey from the back, where her eight-letter surname is spelled out above her number 12.

Aneesah Morrow, who recorded a game-high 30 points and 19 rebounds against the Wolfpack, also commented on Williams' post.

"Yea 12," Morrow wrote, followed by a fire emoji.

Morrow commented on Instagram

Mikaylah Williams talks about making an impact beyond the court

The three-seed LSU Tigers will face the one-seed UCLA Bruins in the Spokane 1 Regional final on Sunday. On Saturday, Mikaylah Williams, alongside Flau'jae Johnson and Aneesah Morrow, addressed the media to preview the upcoming matchup.

During the press conference, Williams, a native of Louisiana, was asked about the significance of playing a crucial role in the team's success over the past two years.

"I think for me, it's a really good feeling," she said (at 24:55). "But the first thing first is that I'm blessed — just blessed that God blessed me with the talent and the ability to even be on this stage to play basketball among some amazing, great, talented athletes.

"I think my goal as a basketball player on this stage is to just be a role model and inspiration to the people in Louisiana, the little girls in Louisiana, to show them that it's possible. Through hard work, believing in God, and being humble, it works."

Mikaylah Williams, a first-team All-SEC selection this season, is averaging 17.5 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game. She will be playing her second Elite Eight game in two years.

