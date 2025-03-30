"I'm sick of you": LSU's Flau'jae Johnson teases Paige Bueckers during 3 pt contest ft. JuJu Watkins & Jada Williams

LSU’s Flau'jae Johnson shared the court with UConn’s Paige Bueckers, USC’s JuJu Watkins and Arizona’s Jada Williams as the college basketball stars took part in a 3-point contest. Overtime Select shared a YouTube video on Saturday as content creator Duke Dennis participated alongside the stars in Extreme 3 pt shootout with a normal ball, foam ball and airless ball.

Ad

In the first round of the contest, Johnson shot 4-of-9 from beyond the arc before Paige Bueckers shot 6-of-9. Bueckers’ output from the first round prompted Johnson to tease the UConn guard as all the stars on the court laughed during the contest.

"I'm sick of you," Johnson said to Bueckers.

Ad

Trending

Jada Williams also shot 6-of-9 on her first round attempt as JuJu Watkins shot 4-of-9 on her take.

Watkins, who suffered an ACL injury against Mississippi State on Tuesday, crashed out after the opening round, while Johnson went down in the second.

Bueckers and Williams went on to the final, but in the end, the UConn star won the Extreme 3-point Contest.

Both Flau'jae Johnson and Paige Bueckers are still alive in the ongoing NCAA Tournament, as their teams have reached the Elite Eight.

Ad

LSU has gone through despite Johnson not being at her best. The junior is averaging just 12.7 points in the tourney, including just three points against NC State in the Sweet 16.

As for Bueckers, she was brilliant in her last game as she dropped 40 points in UConn's 82-59 thrashing of No. 3 Oklahoma in the Sweet 16 on Saturday.

LSU’s Flau'jae Johnson ‘feels good’ ahead of Elite Eight battle against UCLA

LSU star guard Flau'jae Johnson has declared herself ready to play in Sunday’s Elite Eight matchup against UCLA after a brief injury scare in Friday’s Sweet 16 win over NC State.

Ad

Johnson had to leave the game in the final minutes of the game after colliding with NC State’s Zoe Brooks while diving for a loose ball. The impact left her experiencing double vision, forcing her to sit out the rest of the game.

However, Johnson says she is ready for the UCLA encounter.

“I feel good,” Johnson said. “I think her elbow just hit me in the eye, and I couldn’t really focus. I was seeing double. I tried to go back in, but I was like, ‘I can’t see,’ so I just sat down. But I’m good now.”

Despite her absence, LSU secured an 80-73 victory and advanced to their third straight appearance in the Elite Eight. Flau'jae Johnson struggled offensively as she could only put up three points, her lowest scoring since Nov. 2023. She struggled from the field, shooting 1-for-8 overall and missing all five of her shots in the first half, marking her worst shooting half of the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here