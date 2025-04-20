Flau'Jae Johnson drops 4-word reaction as LSU is reportedly trying to recruit top talent Serah Williams

LSU guard Flau'Jae Johnson reacted to a post on X about the visit of Lady Tigers' transfer target Serah Williams. The 5-foot-10 senior guard expressed excitement to see the forward making her rounds at the LSU campus.

Williams was also seen at the Supper Club for a welcome dinner with the Lady Tigers coaching staff and incoming junior Mikaylah Williams.

Johnson then posted a four-word reaction on X to show her solidarity with the Lady Tigers in welcoming the 6-foot-4 forward.

"Serah a vibe ngl 💜."

The Lady Tigers are beefing up their team for the 2025-26 women's college basketball season with Johnson and Mikaylah Williams returning after back-to-back Elite Eight finishes in the past two seasons.

The LSU coaching staff was also successful in recruiting freshmen, landing five-star wing Grace Knox and highly-rated guards ZaKiyah Johnson, Divine Bourrage and Isabella Hines.

Getting Serah Williams' commitment would be enormous for the Lady Tigers. It would fill the void left by Aneesah Morrow, who exhausted her collegiate eligibility this past season and went on to the WNBA.

Last season, Williams played 30 games for the Badgers and averaged 19.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.3 blocks. She shot 49.3% from the field and 78.0% from the free-throw line.

LSU steps up transfer portal splurge with the acquisition of Kate Koval, Amiya Joyner

Kim Mulkey and the LSU Lady Tigers are showing their teeth in transfer portal recruitment. With the portal closing on Tuesday, LSU has already picked up two quality players from Notre Dame and East Carolina to strengthen the team for the 2025-26 season.

The Lady Tigers picked up incoming senior Amiya Joyner from the Pirates after three seasons of playing under the tutelage of Kim Mitchell. This past season, the 6-foot-2 Joyner started in 23 of the Pirates' 32 games and averaged 15.0 points, 9.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.1 blocks per game.

Joyner recorded 41 double-doubles in three seasons and was awarded first-team All-AAC honors this season.

LSU also snapped up former Notre Dame center/forward Kate Koval, who transferred after one season with the Fighting Irish. The 6-foot-5, former five-star recruit played sparingly in South Bend, starting in 10 of 32 games while tallying 5.3 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 1.3 apg and 1.7 apg.

The Lady Tigers have been shopping for tall forwards and centers in the transfer portal this year to compensate for the departures of Aneesah Morrow (WNBA) and Sa'Myah Smith (transferred to Virginia). They also hope to get Serah Williams' commitment in the coming days to complement their star-studded guard corps next season.

