Flau'jae Johnson heartbroken over LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy's death

LSU Tigers star basketball player Flau'jae Johnson reacted on social media after learning of former Tigers wide receiver Kyren Lacy's passing on Sunday.

Ad

Johnson, a junior at LSU, shared a story with an image from The Neighborhood Talk with some heartbroken emojis on Sunday.

"💔💔💔💔," Flau'jae Johnson posted.

Flau'jae Johnson shared a heartbroken story after Kyren Lacy's passing. - Source: Instagram/@flaujae

As per the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Lacy died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, which was preceded by a police chase on Saturday night.

Ad

Trending

Flau'jae Johnson has played basketball at LSU for three years, so there was a school tie between Lacy and Johnson. The LSU Tigers account also shared a tribute on social media for the 24-year-old former wide receiver.

"The LSU Football family mourns the loss of Kyren Lacy," was posted on the LSU Tigers Instagram account.

Ad

Lacy finished his college career with 162 receptions for 2,360 yards and 26 touchdowns in five years at Louisiana and LSU and entered the NFL draft. The player had been facing some off-field issues as well.

Lacy was involved in an accident that claimed the life of a 78-year-old man in December. The LSU wide receiver was charged with negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run with death, and reckless operation of a vehicle.

Following the reported suicide on Saturday, sources have revealed that proceedings for Lacy's hit-and-run case before a grand jury were slated to begin on Monday.

Ad

Flau'jae Johnson will join Bossman Dlow

Flau'jae confirmed her return for a final season of college basketball on Thursday. The LSU star forward also announced she will join BossMan Dlow on four dates of the "Dlow Curry Tour" in April.

She will make trips to Boston, Massachusetts (Apr. 13); Toronto, Ontario Apr. 15; Denver, Colorado (Apr. 19); and Jacksonville, Florida (Apr. 26).

Johnson is pursuing a career in music as well as on the court, and she keeps doing records, albums, and now a tour.

Flau'jae is the leading scorer coming back to Baton Rouge next season. She will attempt to lead Kim Mulkey's squad into another deep run this year. Mikaylah Williams will also return to the Tigers, who will face major personnel turnover with four players already hitting the transfer portal. Leading scorer Aneesah Morrow is entering the WNBA draft.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Allan Wolburg Robles Allan Wolburg Robles is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over 17 years of experience in the field writing for publications including Reforma, Yahoo! OddsShark and Apuesta. Allan studied Communications at Anáhuac University, where he learned what would become the basis of a trade that was already a dream of his before starting college.



His favorite team is Army West Point as when he was young, Allan lived in West Point for a couple of years, went to pretty much every home game, a couple of Army-Navy games and even got to meet some of the players.



Allan's favorite players of all time include Tommie Frazier, who was unbelievable during the Nebraska dynasty of the early 90's. Tim Tebow was also a favorite, mainly because of his leadership skills, although he was also awesome on the football field. As a fan of defensive football, (or what's left of it), Sean Taylor could take over a game for Miami.



Allan has always considered himself a student of the game more than a fan of it. So the historical part and evolution of the game, as well as the ins and outs of what happens on the field, and being able to put it into words for the audience, are his biggest strengths.



Besides sports, Allan enjoys reading books, watching movies and spending time with his dogs. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here