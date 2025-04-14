Flau'jae Johnson heartbroken over LSU wide receiver Kyren Lacy's death

LSU Tigers star basketball player Flau'jae Johnson reacted on social media after learning of former Tigers wide receiver Kyren Lacy's passing on Sunday.
Johnson, a junior at LSU, shared a story with an image from The Neighborhood Talk with some heartbroken emojis on Sunday.
"💔💔💔💔," Flau'jae Johnson posted.
As per the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Lacy died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, which was preceded by a police chase on Saturday night.
Flau'jae Johnson has played basketball at LSU for three years, so there was a school tie between Lacy and Johnson. The LSU Tigers account also shared a tribute on social media for the 24-year-old former wide receiver.
"The LSU Football family mourns the loss of Kyren Lacy," was posted on the LSU Tigers Instagram account.
Lacy finished his college career with 162 receptions for 2,360 yards and 26 touchdowns in five years at Louisiana and LSU and entered the NFL draft. The player had been facing some off-field issues as well.
Lacy was involved in an accident that claimed the life of a 78-year-old man in December. The LSU wide receiver was charged with negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run with death, and reckless operation of a vehicle.
Following the reported suicide on Saturday, sources have revealed that proceedings for Lacy's hit-and-run case before a grand jury were slated to begin on Monday.
Flau'jae Johnson will join Bossman Dlow
Flau'jae confirmed her return for a final season of college basketball on Thursday. The LSU star forward also announced she will join BossMan Dlow on four dates of the "Dlow Curry Tour" in April.
She will make trips to Boston, Massachusetts (Apr. 13); Toronto, Ontario Apr. 15; Denver, Colorado (Apr. 19); and Jacksonville, Florida (Apr. 26).
Johnson is pursuing a career in music as well as on the court, and she keeps doing records, albums, and now a tour.
Flau'jae is the leading scorer coming back to Baton Rouge next season. She will attempt to lead Kim Mulkey's squad into another deep run this year. Mikaylah Williams will also return to the Tigers, who will face major personnel turnover with four players already hitting the transfer portal. Leading scorer Aneesah Morrow is entering the WNBA draft.
Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here