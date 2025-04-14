NCAA analyst gives his 2 cents on Flau'jae Johnson's "confusing" message that made fans speculate her entering the transfer portal

A college basketball analyst has weighed in on the current situation surrounding Flau'jae Johnson. Johnson had previously declared that she would not enter the WNBA draft and shared her commitment to graduate at LSU.

Ad

But on Saturday, she posted cryptic messages on social media about her possibly leaving. With the college basketball world going into a frenzy over Flau'jae's potential departure, analyst Robin Lundberg has since given his two cents on the matter in his latest YouTube video on Sunday.

"The transfer portal and social media are a good combination for confusion, right. Flau'jae Johnson posted on social media, '4 out,' and people are wondering, 'What exactly does that mean?,' because she had previously said she was not going into WNBA Draft. So, the assumption is she's returning to LSU," he said. (0:00)

Ad

Trending

"She seems to have a great relationship with Kim Mulkey. But when Flau'jae teases a major announcement on social media, fans are like, 'What's going on?,' when that said announcement also has a four out message next to it, and she talks how great LSU has been for her. Now, I full expect Flau'jae to return to LSU," Lundberg added.

Ad

Lundberg then reassured the LSU faithful that he doesn't think the incoming senior is leaving the program but is looking to gain attention going for something else.

"I don't think she is transferring or anything like that. But, it felt like the post was a little bit purposefully cryptic in order to gain maximum attention for whatever said major announcement is," he explained. (0:41)

Ad

Ad

In her third stint with the Kim Mulkey-coached squad, Johnson averaged 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.7 steals per contest.

Robin Lundberg right about Flau'jae Johnson teasing off-court announcement

Ad

In his most recent YouTube video on Sunday, Robin Lundberg discussed the cryptic Flau'jae Johnson posts. Lundberg concluded his discussion by asserting that Johnson is doing this purely for an off-court announcement.

"In this case, I think Flau'jae is just showcasing her abilities as a promoter, getting the attention around her for whatever said major announcement will be. But, judging from her previous comments, I don't know. But judging from her previous comments, it doesn't mean she's planning to leave LSU," Lundberg explained.(4:30)

Ad

Lundberg turned out to be correct as Johnson announced on Sunday that she will be touring with American rapper BossMan Dlow throughout the month of April.

Johnson will be in Boston on April 13; Toronto on April 15; Denver on April 19; and Jacksonville on April 26.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Koby del Rosario Koby del Rosario is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who took up BS in Advertising Management at De La Salle University, one of the big "four" universities in the Philippines. Koby has over four years of experience with Complex PH, M2.0 Communications, The LaSallian, Daily Tribune, and Time Attack Manila.



Koby's favorite college team would have to be the North Carolina Tar Heels. Apart from being MJ's alma mater, Koby has always been fond of the Jordan silhouettes that release in the school's colors (being a sneakerhead himself).



His past favorite college players would have to be Russell Westbrook (UCLA) and Markelle Fultz (Washington). With Russ, his 1-2 punch with Kevin Love during their UCLA days was something Koby marveled at as Russ became his favorite player to watch post-Kobe.



Besides playing basketball, Koby enjoys nightlife, collecting sneakers, and playing video games. Apart from hosting parties and taking pictures for parties/bars/clubs, Koby is learning to DJ as a hobby with all sorts of house and hip-hop as the main genres. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here