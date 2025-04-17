Flau'jae Johnson honors Kyren Lacy with moment of silence during music tour

LSU Tigers' Flau'jae Johnson paid tribute to Kyren Lacy, the program's wide receiver who passed away on Saturday. During Johnson's off-season tour stop in Boston, the hooper/singer requested fans to put up their fingers to honor Lacy's jersey #2. She also urged the fans to practice a minute of silence in his honor.

Ad

"Kyren Lacy, let's have a moment of silence for Kyren Lacy man, a moment of silence man. He was an LSU football player, he died ... Rest in Peace man, Rest in Peace ... put your twos up for Kyren, put your twos up for Kyren," she said before walking off the stage.

Ad

Trending

According to the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the wide receiver was found dead in his automobile after a brief pursuit due to a reported altercation with a family member. He had reportedly pulled out a gun and shot it towards the ground while arguing with a relative. He was chased briefly by the authorities after he attempted to make a traffic stop.

Kyren Lacy, a 24-year-old prospect for the NFL draft, passed away less than two weeks ago before his next football chapter could have begun. Known for his intensity and leadership qualities, Lacy garnered 58 catches for 866 receiving yards last season.

Ad

His death comes a day after he was aligned to face a grand jury for the charges of negligent homicide, reckless operation of a vehicle and felony hit-and-run behind a crash on Dec. 17, killing a 78-year-old man and injuring two and allegedly fleeing the scene.

Flau'jae Johnson honored by weekly radio show

Flau'jae Johnson was listed on SoundCloud's Instagram post last weekend, celebrating her track "What It Takes." The post celebrated some of the top songs by female artists on the platform for its weekly SiriusXM radio show "Femcees."

Ad

Johnson was mentioned beside tracks by other artists like JT Skylar Blatt, Partyof2 feat. Jadagrace & Swim and more.

Flau'jae Johnson has dropped three albums so far, with her latest release back in February. While the guard has established herself as a talented voice in the musical world, she has also successfully struck a balance between her pursuits of the mic and the court.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Saahil Dhillan An NBA writer turning to basketball grassroots, Saahil Dhillan covers the ever-changing world of college hoops for Sportskeeda. Alongside insightful analysis, thought-provoking opinions and live-game reporting, Saahil will break down on and off court plays of NCAA basketball.



Saahil's extensive writing background stems from his love for sports and production collaborations with national-level athletes and coaches across multiple sports, giving him a deeper understanding of athletes' mindsets and the humane side of athletic performance.



Among his favorite stories are Derrick Rose's continued perseverance and Kobe Bryant's mental shift after mounting four straight airballs in the 1997 Conference semifinals. On the collegiate level, Saahil is particularly stirred by Mike Krzyzewski's stint at Team USA and is keen to document Cooper Flagg's journey to the big league.



When not reporting, Saahil is chasing his pets, sunsets and his next pasta recipe; sometimes all three at once. Know More

LSU Tigers Fan? Check out the latest LSU Tigers depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.