Flau'jae Johnson hypes up LSU commit Bella Hines as 1v1 against Twitch superstar Duke Dennis goes viral

The LSU Tigers women's basketball team is dealing with the loss of star Aneesah Morrow. She finished her college basketball career and entered the WNBA draft. She was one of the top prospects in this year's draft class and was selected with the seventh pick by the Connecticut Sun.

Fortunately for the Tigers, they have a star from last year, Flau'jae Johnson, who will be returning to help them compete with the best teams in the nation. However, no player can be expected to do everything by herself, and as a result, the Tigers added one of the top recruits in the 2025 class, Bella Hines.

Hines played for Edorado High School in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and will be joining the Tigers next season. On Saturday, a video went viral on X of Bella Hines playing one-on-one basketball with Twitch superstar Duke Dennis on Friday. Flau'jae Johnson did not waste much time hyping up her future teammate:

"And she popping it. Can't wait till she gets on campus."

It is not hard to see why Flau'jae Johnson was so hyped watching her future teammate, Bella Hines, in the game against Duke Dennis. In the video, Hines can be seen making several impressive plays, including a pump fake that one of the people watching called, "the best pump fake ever."

She also put her shooting on display, making several impressive 3-pointers and contested shots.

Head coach Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers continue to make moves in the transfer portal

The biggest loss for the LSU Tigers was Aneesah Morrow in the WNBA draft. However, the team has also been severely impacted by the transfer portal. Five key players entered the portal, including Jersey Wolfenbarger, Aalyah Del Rosario, Last-Tear Poa, Amani Bartlett, and Sa'Myah Smith.

Conversely, Mulkey's squad has only been able to secure the commitment of two players in the transfer portal. The team received a commitment from Notre Dame forward Kate Koval. She led the Fighting Irish with 55 blocks this past season.

The LSU Tigers also added East Carolina forward Amiya Joyner. She was a prolific scorer at East Carolina, averaging 15.0 points per game.

Since the team dealt with more losses in the transfer portal and draft than additions, recruits like Bella Hines will be asked to play a bigger role. If Hines' performance against Duke Dennis is anything to go by, she will be ready.

