Flau'jae Johnson and Kim Mulkey rush to the court after Aneesah Morrow collapses following scary injury vs Texas

LSU guard Flau'jae Johnson and coach Kim Mulkey rushed to the court after Aneesah Morrow collapsed to the floor during the Lady Tigers' SEC Tournament semifinal clash with Texas on Saturday. The matchup, held at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina, resulted in a 56-49 loss for the Tigers.

Morrow was trying to barrel her way to the basket when she stepped on Taylor Jones' foot at the 7:53 mark of the third quarter with LSU behind 32-27. She immediately collapsed on the floor, grabbing her left foot.

Mulkey, LSU's medical staff and Johnson rushed to the aid of the fallen Morrow, who stood on her right foot after being assisted by team trainers.

Morrow, who scored a tournament-record 36 points in Friday night's 101-87 win over Florida, was again carrying the Lady Tigers on her shoulders before the untimely mishap. She finished with 10 points, two rebounds, one assist, four steals and one block in 20 minutes of playing time.

Injuries to LSU's top two scorers could affect Lady Tigers' NCAA Tournament campaign

LSU reeled off a great start to the season, winning its first 20 games before succumbing to South Carolina on Jan. 24. Following that loss, the Lady Tigers went 7-3 to finish the regular season with a 12-4 conference record and 27-4 overall.

During its game against Alabama on Feb. 27, top scorer Flau'jae Johnson sustained shin splints that forced her out of LSU's last matchup against Ole Miss and the SEC Tournament games against Florida and Texas. Before the injury, the 5-10 Johnson averaged 18.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.6 steals per contest.

LSU coach Kim Mulkey expanded her lineup and elevated Kailyn Gilbert and Last-Tear Poa as starting guards to help Mikaylah Williams in the Lady Tigers' three-guard attack against Ole Miss. Williams exploded for 25 points, and Gilbert and Poa combined for 13, but that wasn't enough as the Rebels outclassed the Lady Tigers 85-77.

In the next game against Florida, Poa and Williams remained on the starting five alongside Mjracle Sheppard and relegated Gilbert off the bench alongside previous starter Shayeann Day-Wilson. The starters combined for 30 points and won 101-87.

The four-time national champion coach stuck with Poa, Sheppard and Williams as starters for the Texas game, combining for 22 points. However, the Lady Tigers suffered another personnel loss as Aneesah Morrow sustained a left ankle injury, which could affect their NCAA Tournament campaign in the coming days.

The weeks leading up to Selection Sunday and the first round of the NCAA Tournament would be interesting for LSU. It will determine the health status of both superstars and how they will be fit for the knockout rounds.

