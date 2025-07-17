  • home icon
Flau'jae Johnson makes feelings known on Angel Reese-Caitlin Clark rivalry: "So stupid"

By Pranav Khatri
Modified Jul 17, 2025 12:08 GMT
Flau'jae Johnson makes feelings known on Angel Reese-Caitlin Clark rivalry: "So stupid" (Image via Getty, IMAGN)

Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark and Chicago Sky star Angel Reese have become two of the biggest names in the WNBA. While injuries have plagued Clark's second season in the WNBA, Reese has been playing like an MVP, averaging a double-double.

LSU Tigers star Flau'jae Johnson made an appearance on a recent episode of the Club Shay Shay podcast hosted by NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe. In a video shared by an X (formerly Twitter) user, Johnson shared her opinion on the Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese debate.

"No, but I think it's competitive and I think everybody wants to knock the top dog off," Johnson answered when asked if the players in the WNBA hate Clark.
She continued to talk about the rivalry after asking Sharpe how LeBron James felt when he entered the league.

"This is so stupid. I don't understand, because, like, either way, they're watching. It's going to help everybody. I don't know, maybe that's my mindset, and I have to address this right now because everybody is trying to put two people against each other, like, you know what I'm saying.
"They are trying to put me in the middle of it. I don't have anything to do with that, like, you know, I'm saying, like you could be friends with people that you play against."

She then continued to talk about

“You gotta appreciate both greatness, like they are both breaking records,” Johnson said “Caitlin isn’t having the best season this year, but they are both breaking records. They are both All-Stars. It's like,'You can be a fan of one, you gotta hate the other.'"
Flau'Jae Johnson led her team to the Elite 8 of the NCAA Tournament before they were knocked out by UCLA Bruins. She averaged 18.6 points on 46.8% shooting, including 38.3% from the three-point line, last season. Johnson also grabbed 5.6 rebounds, dished out 2.5 assists, stole the ball 1.7 times and recorded 0.9 blocks last season.

All-Star Coach weighs in on Caitlin Clark's latest injury

With the WNBA All-Star Game a few days away, New York Liberty and Team Clark head coach Sandy Brondello talked about Caitlin Clark's latest injury that she suffered during their match against Connecticut on Wednesday.

"You never want to see a player get injured," Brondello said. "A player like Caitlin, coming back has had few injuries this year. She’s a great player. ... As for the All-Star, I’m excited to get to know her a little bit."

The WNBA All-Star game tips off on Sunday, and Caitlin Clark's inclusion in the All-Star game will be decided by the Indiana Fever.

