Fever coach Stephanie White offers cautious update on Caitlin Clark's WNBA All-Star Weekend status

Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White provided an update on the status of Caitlin Clark's participation in the upcoming All-Star Weekend festivities in Indianapolis.
Shortly before the Fever's game against the New York Liberty on Wednesday, Clark was downgraded to out due to a right groin injury. IndyStar Sports' Chloe Peterson tweeted that White said Clark's status was determined following a scan of her groin.
White also said in a pregame interview on Wednesday that Clark's status for the All-Star Game on Saturday will be decided by the Fever star and her agency.
"Caitlin and her team will make decisions when it comes to All-Star," White said. "It's a big deal for us to have All-Star in Indianapolis. ... As the coach of the Indiana Fever, it's not a bigger deal than our long-term season. But it's also part of the fun. So, those are conversations that Caitlin will have with her group. ... We're gonna support her no matter what."
This is a developing story.
Edited by Kim Daniel Rubinos