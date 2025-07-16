Fever coach Stephanie White offers cautious update on Caitlin Clark's WNBA All-Star Weekend status

Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White provided an update on the status of Caitlin Clark's participation in the upcoming All-Star Weekend festivities in Indianapolis.

Ad

Shortly before the Fever's game against the New York Liberty on Wednesday, Clark was downgraded to out due to a right groin injury. IndyStar Sports' Chloe Peterson tweeted that White said Clark's status was determined following a scan of her groin.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

White also said in a pregame interview on Wednesday that Clark's status for the All-Star Game on Saturday will be decided by the Fever star and her agency.

"Caitlin and her team will make decisions when it comes to All-Star," White said. "It's a big deal for us to have All-Star in Indianapolis. ... As the coach of the Indiana Fever, it's not a bigger deal than our long-term season. But it's also part of the fun. So, those are conversations that Caitlin will have with her group. ... We're gonna support her no matter what."

Ad

Expand Tweet

This is a developing story.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kim Daniel Rubinos Kim is an editor for US Sports and an NBA and WNBA analyst at Sportskeeda with a decade of multi-industry experience. He has a master's degree in business administration and a bachelor's degree in finance.



Writing has been Kim's passion, and during college, he was editor-in-chief. He has also accumulated a diverse entrepreneurial background. He possesses a knack for research and was recently a professor.



Kim has been a Boston Celtics fan since 2007, through its many ups and downs. He was delighted when the Cs raised its 18th banner in 2024.



Beyond basketball, he also enjoys following the NFL, MLB and F1. When not immersed in the world of sports and when he is not editing or writing, Kim is likely searching for the perfect cup of joe. Know More