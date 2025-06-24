Flau’jae Johnson reacts as 5-star Jezelle Banks talks about special bond with her “big sister”

Class of 2027 prospect Jezelle Banks has received a lot of hype due to her performances for Ursuline Academy, Delaware. She starred for 'Team Flau'jae' coached by LSU Tigers standout Flau'jae Johnson, who lost to 'Team JuJu' coached by USC Trojans star JuJu Watkins at the 5-on-5 Overtime Select Takeover event.

Ad

Banks and Johnson have formed a close bond after the five-star prospect, according to ESPN, also appeared on the LSU star's team for the 5-on-5 Overtime Select Takeover event against Team Bueckers coached by Dallas Wings star Paige Bueckers last year.

During a segment of the No Cap Space WBB podcast, Jezelle Banks delved into her close relationship with the multi-talented LSU star.

"You would think I knew Flau'jae for so long, the way we have a bond. She's generally like a big sister to me," Jezelle Banks said. "I treat her like a real coach, people will be like, 'Huh?' There was a moment yesterday when I had the wind knocked out of me and she came over and was like, 'Do you need a sub? Do you need to get out? Well then, come on!'

Ad

Trending

"That's like a big sister, I text her whenever I want. I annoy her, she annoys me and she knows that but it's all love. I look up to her a lot, she motivates me. She's a two-thing athlete, she's got music and basketball. You don't see that. And she also has a personality so she's got it on the court and off the court as well. I'm close with her family as well. They treat me like their own so I'm just blessed."

Ad

Ad

Flau'jae Johnson reposted the clip of Banks on Instagram stories with love heart emojis.

Johnson's IG stories

Jezelle Banks gets offers from multiple schools

Jezelle Banks was named the Delaware Girls Basketball Player of the Year as a freshman, and the hype around her only increased with her performances for 'Team Durant' during the Nike EYBL Circuit, where she averaged 15.4 points and 4.2 assists.

Ad

According to an On3 report, she has received several offers from elite programs, like the Texas Longhorns, the Louisville Cardinals and the South Carolina Gamecocks. During an interview with On3, she highlighted the aspects she was looking for in her dream school.

“I need a coach that will teach me and who I can build a relationship with, for sure,” Jezelle Banks said. “I’m looking for a school that will let me fit in right away. I want to feel comfortable. That’s who I am – I just want to play my game.”

Jezelle Banks also added that she has visited Texas, Maryland and Penn State before she makes her decision on which program to attend.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cabral Opiyo Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.



As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.



Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.



UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.



In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here