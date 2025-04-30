"She’s a multifaceted talent”: Kia Brooks applauds Flau'jae Johnson's powerful presence as panel speaker

LSU Tigers star Flau'jae Johnson opted out of declaring for the 2025 WNBA Draft, where she was projected to be one of the top picks. She decided to stay in college basketball for an extra year. Despite speculation around the Tigers standout entering the transfer portal from LSU, she confirmed last week her commitment to Kim Mulkey's team ahead of next season.

On Wednesday, Johnson's mother, Kia Brooks, shared a clip on Instagram of the LSU star speaking during a panel of 'Game Changers: Transforming Financial Futures With Authentic Storytelling." She captioned it:

"Just watching my daughter @Flaujae excel in multiple arenas is truly a blessing from commanding the stage as a panel speaker, to dominating on the basketball court, and killing it in music and record deals. She's a multifaceted talent, and I'm beaming with pride!" Kia Brooks wrote.

The role that Kia Brooks plays in Flau'jae Johnson's career

Flau'jae Johnson has distinguished herself in several industries, including basketball and music. Apart from being one of the best basketball players in the country, which has included winning a national championship in 2023, Johnson has cut a niche for herself as a popular musician, signing with Jay Z's Roc Nation label in 2020 and even collaborating with Lil Wayne on a song.

During an interview with "Essence," the charismatic Johnson revealed the role that her mother plays in her thriving career.

“Me and my mom built a lot of trust, and so she really makes a lot of decisions on my behalf because we built up that trust, and she knows what I want to do, she knows what I’m not going to do,” Flau'jae Johnson said.

"With my mother’s help, I just want to be a successful artist. I want to win a lot of Grammys. I want to keep playing basketball for as long as I can, win a lot more championships.”

Under her mother's tutelage, Flau'jae Johnson has become one of the most marketable student-athletes in the country. She has signed multiple endorsement deals with brands like Amazon, Experian, Puma, Powerade, Papa John's and JBL. She has a mammoth $1.5 NIL valuation and sits at No. 40 in On3's NIL 100 list.

After revealing that she would return to LSU, Johnson went on tour with popular rapper Bossman DLow to keep her momentum in the music industry going.

The ever-supportive Kia Brooks used to work as an administrator at a dentist's office before she took over the job of managing Flau'jae Johnson's burgeoning career which is thriving on and off the court.

