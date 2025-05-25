Flau'jae Johnson’s mom Kia Brooks drops 1-word reaction as ex-LSU star Aneesah Morrow scores first WNBA bucket

Aneesah Morrow took no time dropping her first points of the WNBA, and Flau'jae Johnson's mom Kia Brooks was all for it. The former LSU Tigers guard checked in to the Connecticut Sun-Atlanta Dream game in the second quarter, replacing Haley Peters. She grabbed three rebounds in the first few minutes before launching a 25-foot 3-pointer from the top of the arc.

As the WNBA and LSU posted the moment on their IG handles, Brooks reposted it on her story with a one-word reaction.

"Yes @aneesahmorrow24," she wrote.

Kia Brooks hypes Morrow after her first WNBA points | @kiajbrooks/ig

The Connecticut Sun guard's first bucket comes in her second regular-season appearance. Morrow entered the contest early against the Minnesota Lynx but was called for multiple fouls within the first minute. She was relegated back to the bench and did not enter the contest again.

Morrow is coming off a sensational college year with the Tigers and Flau'jae Johnson. She averaged 18.7 points and 13.5 rebounds while making 49.0% of her attempts. The guard also led the NCAA in rebounds and double-doubles per game (30), winning the Katrina McClain Award, Wooden Award and USBWA.

Flau'jae Johnson and Aneesah Morrow's bet elevated LSU's defensive standard

Throughout their partnership under Kim Mulkey, Flau'jae Johnson and Aneesah Morrow were known for their bold presence and domination. However, alongside their passion for the game, the Tigers' success was fueled by a friendly rivalry between the two guards.

Before the 2023-24 season, the backcourt duo had a competition to see who could make the most steals by the end of the year. Johnson intercepted 2.1 passes per game while Morrow racked up 2.5 spg. Together, LSU averaged 10.8 steals, the most under Mulkey and most since the 2016-17 season.

"Me and Flau'jae gonna challenge each other every day like we did last year with steals and just on the floor," Morrow said at the SEC media day last offseason.

The bet continued last season as well, with Aneesah Morrow (2.5) surpassing Flau'jae Johnson (1.7) again. They had 19 games with over five combined steals in the 2023-24 season and over eight such outings last year.

