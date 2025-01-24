Flau'jae Johnson’s mom Kia Brooks drops 4-word reaction to $450 million worth Kevin Hart’s monologue

Flau'jae Johnson's mother Kia Brooks tends to be very active on social media. One of her latest interactions involved a video featuring celebrity Kevin Hart, one of the richest people in the United States with a net worth of $450 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Brooks reacted to a video posted to Instagram last December, which had Hart explain why he surrounds himself with people who are winners. He claims they helped him grow and become more ambitious in his ideas, allowing him to take his craft more seriously over time.

She reacted to the video with a story post that summed up her reaction to what Hart said in four words.

"It's just that simple!!" Brooks said.

Kia Brooks reacts to Kevin Hart's video. (Instagram)

Flau'jae Johnson revealed her favorite NFL team

Flau'jae Johnson is paying more attention to the NFL when she's on her days off from LSU women's basketball.

Johnson gave an explanation about her current favorite NFL team, which is none as she tried being a supporter of the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints over the past couple of seasons. She explained as much in an Instagram reel from the "Best of Both Worlds with Flau'jae Johnson" podcast.

"Y'all, I have a curse. Last year, I didn't have an NFL team. Falcons, they just embarrassed me every year, I'm done with that. So I'm like, I'm gonna be a Saints fan bro. As soon as I turned into a Saints fan, they started losing," Johnson said.

"You know me, I'm a bandwagon. I'm about to go. I hop on the Eagles. As soon as I joined the Eagles, bro, they started losing. I'm talking about, you remember, they lost all them games back to back to back? That was me."

Johnson has performed at a high level for the LSU Tigers this season. After 20 games, she is averaging 19.9 points, six rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game. She boasts shooting splits of 49.2% shooting from the field and 37.1% from beyond the arc.

Following Friday's matchup with the No. 2 South Gamecocks, the No. 5 Tigers will return home to host the Texas A&M Aggies at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Jan. 26 at 4 p.m. ET.

