Flau’jae Johnson’s mom Kia Brooks, Haley Cavinder hype up Livvy Dunne as LSU star features as SI swim cover model

Livvy Dunne has plenty of support after her photoshoot for Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit edition. The former LSU gymnast posted a snap of herself on the magazine cover on Instagram on Tuesday.

"I AM A SPORTS ILLUSTRATED SWIM COVER MODEL!🩵Somebody pinch me! Thank you @mj_day for making my dreams come true, and @wattsupphoto for capturing this moment🫶🏼 make sure to get your magazine! ;)" Dunne's Instagram caption read.

Fans flooded the comments with their support. Influencers Hanna and Haley Cavinder and Kia Brooks, mother of LSU basketball star Flau'jae Johnson, praised Dunne for her look.

"CONGRATS!!!👏," Haley Cavinder commented.

"amazing!!!❤️," Hanna Cavinder said.

"Yeah!!!🙏🏾❤️," Kia Brooks commented.

Other gymnasts also hyped up Dunne in her comments.

"so slay so HOT," Olympic gymnast Suni Lee said.

"Beautiful. Stunning. Obsessed," Dunne's LSU teammate Haleigh Bryant said.

"So not real!!! You're a slayyyy," Arkansas' Emma Kelley said.

Hanna and Haley Cavinder on entrepreneurial success

Livvy Dunne became known for her NIL success during her time at LSU. The Cavinder twins also emerged as NIL stars while playing college basketball at Miami. Hanna and Haley collaborated with several top brands, including Raising Cane's.

On May 6, the twins appeared on an episode of "The Playbook" by Sports Illustrated alongside Todd Graves, the founder of the fast food chain.

Graves and the Cavinder twins discussed their entrepreneurial efforts, and Hanna opened up about how they first got started with NIL.

"From the jump, I think Haley and I are very consistent, routine-like people. And I think college athletics teaches you that and kind of sets the standard for that," Hanna said. "I think it was very seamless when we got into the NIL space, and then, furthermore, wanting to start our business, starting our Twogether app, all those traits just kind of carry over."

The Cavinder twins continue to thrive post-grad. Their Twogether app offers fans workout programs and healthy recipes. Hanna and Haley have also continued to work with brands and also joined DICK'S Sporting Goods' influencer program. Hanna discussed the responsibility that comes with entrepreneurship.

"If you're going to give your 100% to something, you've got to do it every single day because there's other people relying on you," Hanna said.

Many college athletes, including Dunne and the Cavinders, are able to continue building their personal brands after their college careers due to the opportunities that NIL provides.

