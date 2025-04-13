Flau’jae Johnson’s mom Kia Brooks posts sweet message for Paige Bueckers and LSU star’s close bond

Flau'jae Johnson and Paige Bueckers never got to meet on the court for a college basketball game. However, they are still close friends off the court, where the former UConn Huskies star also has a good relationship with Johnson's mother, Kia Brooks.
On Saturday, Brooks posted a video on her Instagram account sharing her appreciation for Bueckers and highlighting the good relationship between the two basketball players.
"One game I wish we could've seen in college was LSU vs. UConn, featuring incredible talented Paige and Flau'jae. That game would have feed families. Lol how y’all say it. 😝🤑📺I'm really a fan of both of these talented young ladies because of their humble funny spirits, that is what draws me closer to them.(Not just because Flau’jae’s my daughter)🤣🥰 I really pray they'll both achieve great success in their future endeavors including the WNBA. Which will most likely be our only chance to see them with or against each other.🙏🏾🏀❤️," Kia Brooks wrote.
Brooks is well-known for her entrepreneurial ventures and social media engagements. She frequently supports her daughter, Flau'jae Johnson, and her passion for women's college basketball, especially the LSU Tigers.
But she has also continually praised Paige Bueckers for her performance on the court and her attitude off of it. In the video message, she also wrote that Bueckers' championship jersey is the only college jersey she would purchase.
Paige Bueckers ended her college career with her first national title last Sunday. The guard is expected to be the first pick of the WNBA Draft, which belongs to the Dallas Wings.
Flau'jae Johnson decided to go the other way. The LSU Tigers star will return for her senior season, looking to finish her college career just how Bueckers did.
Paige Bueckers, among the players invited to the WNBA Draft
A 6 college prospects will be invited to the WNBA, highlighted by UConn Huskies guard and potential top pick Paige Bueckers. The players will also be invited to the Empire State Building for a special lighting ceremony to commemorate the occasion.
Bueckers ended her college career leading the Huskies to their first national championship since 2016. The standout guard also established a new school record for points in a tournament game with 40 against Oklahoma in the Sweet 16. It was also a career-high for the Hopkins, Minnesota native.
Other players receiving invitations include Kiki Iriafen, Aneesah Morrow, Dominique Malonga, Georgia Amoore, and Hailey Van Lith.
The WNBA Draft is scheduled for Monday at Hudson Yards in Manhattan, New York.
