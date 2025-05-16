Flau'jae Johnson's mom, Kia Brooks, shares heartfelt message as Sania Feagin secures WNBA roster spot

Los Angeles Sparks forward Sania Feagin secured a spot on the team’s final roster ahead of the 2024 WNBA season opener, becoming one of nine former South Carolina Gamecocks to make an opening-day squad.
The Sparks posted a video on Thursday where general manager Raegan Pebley and coach Lynne Roberts informed Feagin she made the team. Pebley, seated across the table, opened with:
“It’s really hard for second-round picks, third-round picks to make this team.” She followed with: “But we want you to know you made it. Thank you.”
Feagin, seated beside Roberts, responded:
“Oh my gosh. I was in the car crying. Raegan texted me. I said, ‘Oh my gosh.’"
In the comments, LSU guard Flau’jae Johnson’s mother, Kia Brooks, wrote:
“What a wonderful achievement for Sania! She's a great young lady with amazing parents. Her kindness and authenticity have earned her these blessings. Huge congrats.”
Players like Chicago Sky center Kamilla Cardoso and the Los Angeles Sparks guard Rae Burrell wrote:
“❤️❤️,” Cardoso’s reacted.
“Ya Sania🗣️💜✨,” Burrell wrote.
Elsewhere, former South Carolina guard Te-Hina Paopao also made the Atlanta Dream’s roster.
The WNBA regular season begins Friday, May 16.
Sania Feagin earns Sparks roster spot after four years at South Carolina
Sania Feagin, selected No. 21 by the Los Angeles Sparks, credited her time at South Carolina and coach Dawn Staley for preparing her for the WNBA. Feagin played four seasons under Staley, starting as a senior after spending three years behind all-conference players.
She said South Carolina taught her how to “be a sponge”:
"My biggest takeaway coming from South Carolina is just being a sponge," Feagin said (according to Independent Mail). "Learning underneath the vets, understanding what I could do to grow and be a better athlete."
Feagin’s patience and approach stood out to the Sparks. Reacting to the news, Staley told her:
“I knew you were going to make the damn team,” Staley said. “She tapped into what she was for us.”
Sparks GM Pebley said Feagin stood out in camp for her practice habits, communication, and ability to adjust.
